Birmingham City casting eyes over defender as Karanka eyes additions

Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has handed a trial to former Chelsea defender James Clark after he left the Premier League club.

With the new Championship season fast approaching, Spaniard Karanka is busy preparing his squad and the former Real Madrid assistant coach has already added a number of significant signings with the likes of Jonathan Leko and George Friend coming in.

Karanka’s moves to improve his first team squad are also going hand in hand with a desire to improve the club’s under-23 setup and give youngsters a clear pathway to the first team, potentially following on from the success of Jude Bellingham, whose performances last term earned him a lucrative move to Borussia Dortmund at the tender age of 17.

Clark left Chelsea earlier this summer and the right back played for the club’s under-23 side in Friday’s 1-1 draw wiht their Derby County counterparts.

The youngster who celebrates his birthday on Saturday (05/09), is available on a free transfer and could now be added to the under-23 side to bolster their defensive setup.

Birmingham LIVE also report that former Leicester City youngster Justen Kranthove is also on trial at the club.

The Verdict

The success of Bellingham at Birmingham is a precedent moving forward for the club and Clark’s potential arrival could bring a significant improvement to the club’s under-23 side.

Aitor Karanka’s arrival at St. Andrews has installed a level of excitement and fans will be hoping for a good season at all levels within the club.