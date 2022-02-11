Birmingham City casting eyes over 28-year-old ahead of potential agreement

Former Liverpool prospect Andre Wisdom has been training with Birmingham City, according to Birmingham Live.

Lee Bowyer’s side are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, which includes the likes of Teden Mengi and Marc Roberts now injured.

It remains to be seen how long both will be out for, but it has caused Birmingham to dip into the free agents’ market for any potential signings.

With the transfer window now shut, this is the best that the club can do if it intends on reinforcing its defence.

Wisdom spent four years at Derby County, where he made 107 appearances for the club at both centre back and at full back.

He has also spent time out on loan at the likes of Norwich City, Red Bull Salzburg and West Brom.

Birmingham are currently 18th in the Championship and hoping not to get sucked into a relegation battle.

The gap to the bottom three is still 13 points so they remain relatively safe for now.

Next up for Bowyer’s side is the visit of Luton Town to St Andrews on February 12.

The Verdict

Birmingham knew the risks when they didn’t sign any extra defensive cover in January.

This has left them without much choice but to look for a free agent in a panic, which is no way to run a club’s transfer strategy.

Wisdom has plenty of experience at this level and could be a useful asset to the club.

But signing him to a contract where he may find himself down the pecking order once players come back from injury isn’t ideal for the club’s wage bill.