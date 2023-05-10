This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Although Birmingham City's Championship campaign ended in defeat at the hands of Sheffield United, there are potentially better times ahead for the Blues.

Indeed, with news of Tom Wagner's investment at the club, subject to approval, breaking over the weekend, supporters are optimistic about the future.

The club are already making plans for this summer, though, it seems, with the Blues linked with Ross County's Yan Dhanda.

As per The Sun, Birmingham - along with Ipswich and Blackburn - are currently 'watching' the 24-year-old.

With the transfer link in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Dhanda potentially heading for St. Andrews.

Josh Cole

While Birmingham will need to bolster their squad over the course of the summer in order to reach new heights in the Championship, they must avoid being dragged into a battle for Dhanda’s signature.

The attacking midfielder was relatively ineffective during his time at Swansea City as he only managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in the second-tier for the Welsh outfit in 52 appearances.

With there being no guarantee that Dhanda will be able to step up his performance levels later this year, Birmingham ought to focus on signing an individual who possesses a better track-record in this division.

By nailing his transfer recruitment, Blues head coach John Eustace could potentially guide the club to a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Ned Holmes

John Eustace needs some reinforcements in the summer and Yan Dhanda could be an exciting addition.

Birmingham are set to see five loan players return to their parent clubs this month and Eustace will want to replace that departing quality as he looks to build on a positive first season in charge.

With Hannibal and Reda Khadra two of the players leaving, strengthening in attacking midfield makes a lot of sense and Yan Dhanda is a potential solution.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season in Scotland with Ross County, scoring three times and providing nine assists, but a move back to the Championship will surely tempt him.

He will likely be seen as a player that can impact things right away but also someone with the potential to improve over the next few years.

That is exactly the type of player that Birmingham should be targeting this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is one that could go either way, for me.

On the one hand, Dhanda struggled to make an impact when at Swansea in the division previously, hence his departure on a free.

However, he has done really well in a struggling side in Scotland this season.

I'm therefore entirely on the fence with this one, and see it as a decent, but not game-changing addition.

Dhanda could be a useful squad player at St. Andrews, though.