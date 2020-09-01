Birmingham City cast eyes over 21-year-old as they weigh up transfer

Birmingham City are casting their eyes over former Reading FC goalkeeper Liam Driscoll as they aim to bolster the goalkeeper department at St Andrew’s, as per Birmingham Live.

The Blues secured a new goalkeeper last week as they confirmed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Andres Prieto, but are looking to add more options with them taking Driscoll in on trial.

The 21-year-old shotstopper was released by the Royals at the end of last season and is being earmarked by Karanka’s side as someone who can initially challenge within the club’s under-23 side.

Driscoll would become the Blues’ sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Prieto, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, George Friend and Jonathan Leko.

The goalkeeper situation has been one of the biggest conundrums at Birmingham City ever since Karanka’s arrival, with Lee Camp being released from his contract at the club and young keeper Connal Trueman being loaned out to AFC Wimbledon for the season – meaning the Blues have been left with inexperienced Zach Jeacock as their only available goalkeeper.

Driscoll never made a first-team appearance for Reading during his time there, spending several loan stints away in non-league.

Karanka’s side kick off the new 2020/21 season on Saturday as they play host to Cambridge United in the League Cup.