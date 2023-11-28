Highlights Wayne Rooney finally secured his first win as Birmingham City manager, relieving pressure from supporters after a poor run of form.

Carlton Palmer believes that the next two games are crucial for Rooney to continue turning things around and that a minimum of four points should be targeted.

Birmingham City's victory over Sheffield Wednesday moved them up to 14th in the Championship table, within six points of the play-off places and 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Wayne Rooney earned his first victory as Birmingham City manager on Saturday.

A 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of five games without a triumph for the new Blues manager.

George Byers had initially put the visitors in front at St. Andrew’s, but goals from Juninho Bacuna and Jordan James turned things around for the Midlands outfit.

This result must have come as a huge relief to Rooney, who was under increasing pressure from the supporters to start turning things around after a poor run of form.

After the former England striker was hired under controversial circumstances, the 37-year-old really needed to get a win under his belt to turn the tide on fan sentiment.

Can Sheffield Wednesday win be a springboard for Birmingham City?

Carlton Palmer believes that the team’s next two games are just as important for Rooney to get a result as the victory over Wednesday.

The 57-year-old has claimed that four points from games against Blackburn and Rotherham should give Birmingham the platform they need to turn things around and get their campaign back on track.

“We talked about this last week, the importance of the three games that were coming up for Wayne Rooney and Birmingham City,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Birmingham have got that elusive first win under their new manager and must now use this as a springboard to try and climb the league.

“They now have a tricky away game at Blackburn and a home game against third from bottom Rotherham United.

"Birmingham must be looking for a minimum four points from these two games, and they will look and feel a little bit rosier with taking seven points from a possible nine.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

James’ 81st minute strike against Wednesday moved Birmingham up to 14th in the Championship table.

The Blues are now within six points of the play-off places, with a total of 22 points from their opening 17 games.

The gap to the relegation zone is now also 10 points, which should ease any concerns that the club is going to slip into a battle at the bottom of the standings.

Rooney lost four of his opening five games in charge of the team, replacing John Eustace during the October international break.

Birmingham returns to action on Wednesday night when they travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side is currently 10th in the table, three points clear of the Blues.

The two teams meet in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Can Wayne Rooney turn things around at Birmingham City?

The win over Sheffield Wednesday wasn’t as convincing as some may have liked, but the important part is that the team put the three points on the board.

Birmingham have the chance to earn some big results this week, and seven from nine would paint a much better picture of Rooney’s tenure than before the November break.

Blackburn have been an inconsistent side this season, but they pose a significant attacking threat, so Birmingham will have to be at their defensive best on Wednesday night to get something from the game.

However, it is a winnable game and so is the clash with Rotherham so this could be a big week for finding out just what Rooney and this Birmingham side are capable of.