Birmingham City, Cardiff and Huddersfield Town threaten to hijack QPR’s move for 23-year-old

Championship trio Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have entered the race to recruit Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old is expected to be loaned out by the Whites despite making 23 Premier League appearances last term, with many of these displays coming from the bench.

Also spending the latter stages of the campaign out injured, this has seemingly proved to be costly for the Welshman in his quest to assert himself as a key part of Jesse Marsch’s 2022/23 plans at Elland Road.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, other second-tier sides in Queens Park Rangers and Hull City are also in contention to lure the 23-year-old away from Elland Road temporarily, with the former currently in pole position to recruit him.

However, the likely sale of Keane Lewis-Potter to Brentford could be a game-changer for Hull, who may be able to offer the Whites and the player more attractive terms if the England youth international’s move to the English capital goes through.

A decision on Roberts’ future and his temporary destination is expected within the next week though, leaving Birmingham, Cardiff and Huddersfield with little time for them to hijack his potential move to Loftus Road.

The Verdict:

It’s currently unclear which formation Birmingham will adopt during the 2022/23 campaign because of the fact they have no manager in charge – but they definitely need more attacking players – with the advanced midfield role and forward department needing to be addressed.

He could potentially be a good replacement for former loanee Tahith Chong – and is likely to make a bigger impact than the Dutchman was able to because of the fact Chong spent much of his time at St Andrew’s on the sidelines.

Cardiff, meanwhile, need to start focusing on players who will contribute in the final third because although they have started the summer extremely well, they still have a severe shortage of forwards.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Roberts was to start as a striker in the Welsh capital considering the current shortage of options they have in this area, though he could also be useful as an advanced midfielder in a 3-4-1-2 system.

Their league rivals Huddersfield need to prepare themselves for the departure of Lewis O’Brien and with the Terriers needing someone to provide goals and assists from midfield if he was to leave, Roberts could be the ideal candidate to arrive, albeit in a more advanced role.