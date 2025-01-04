Harry Darling is out of contract with Swansea City at the end of this season, with both Bristol City and Birmingham City eyeing a move for the centre-back.

He's been a key player for Swansea this season, starting every single Championship game so far, but the 25-year-old has been the subject to interest from Bristol City previously, in the most recent summer, and it's clear that Championship clubs are aware of his contract situation and keeping tabs on him with a potential move in mind.

The latest comes via Darren Witcoop, who states the Robins are keen on signing the defender, while Birmingham remain admirers of his as well. Darling has been with the Swans for the last three seasons after joining the club from MK Dons in June 2022 in a reunion with then-manager Russell Martin.

Having signed a three-year contract, he has established himself as an ever-present in all three of his campaigns in South Wales and has started every Championship fixture this time around for Swansea, who will be eager to retain his services beyond the summer.

Interest mounts in Harry Darling

There is little indication of his terms being renewed anytime soon, with Witcoop stating that talks have been shelved regarding a new contract. That has turned the heads of Bristol City, with Liam Manning's side also eyeing a reunion with the defender, while Birmingham remain keen long-term.

It was previously hoped that Darling would follow suit from fellow defender Ben Cabango, who was also coming to the end of his deal but recently allayed fears by penning a fresh contract until 2028. However, according to WalesOnline, Swansea have been trying to convince Darling to put pen to paper on a new long-term extension with the club without success.

It means it's now likely they'll have to wait until the end of the season for a resolution on his future, or their hand will be forced to sell in January, which could mean Bristol City step up their interest further in the form of a formal bid. They will be desperate to retain him, as the defender has been a key figure during his stint at the club, making 69 appearances across his first two full campaigns with the club.

Harry Darling - Swansea City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 31 (26) 4 (1) 2023-24 38 (31) 3 (2) 2024-25 26 2 (3) As of Jannuary 4th

Harry Darling's quality is undeniable

Availability is evidently an important attribute, but Darling is a stylish and composed defender, with the defensive toolkit to play for near-enough any Championship side, which is why Luke Williams and co. will be desperate to tie him to fresh terms at some stage this season.

After being asked if there had been any progress with Darling in recent weeks, Williams told reporters that the situation remained unchanged: "Not at the moment. I think we are potentially going to be putting that to bed and letting Harry concentrate on his football."

Darling is one of Swansea's prized assets and is enjoying his best season at the club since joining from MK Dons in the summer of 2022, forming a formidable partnership at the back with Cabango. The 25-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Swansea.

Unless he suffers an injury or is suspended, then he will likely start all 46 Championship games this season. Swansea can't afford to let a player of Darling's quality leave on a free this summer, and must do all they can to keep him in SA1.