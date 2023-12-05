Highlights Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney confirms that defender Ethan Laird suffered a groin issue during their game against Rotherham United.

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed that defender Ethan Laird picked up a groin issue during the game against Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Blues went into the game having lost 4-2 to Blackburn Rovers in midweek, a result that came after Rooney claimed his first win in charge of Birmingham against Sheffield Wednesday the Saturday before.

The point at home to the Millers will have been disappointing for Rooney and the Birmingham supporters, as it was an opportunity for them to beat another side below them and further strengthen their lead on the relegation places.

They managed to add a point to the board, but it was a game that was highly frustrating for Rooney, as they sit bang in mid-table, seven points above the relegation zone and seven adrift of the play-offs.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Rooney was not only unhappy about his side’s performance, but he will have been disappointed to see Laird pick up another injury, which has been a frustrating campaign so far for the player.

How has Ethan Laird performed for Birmingham City this season?

Laird has been impressive in the EFL for the last few seasons, as he’s had loan spells away from Old Trafford.

So, when it became clear his future lied away from the Premier League side, it was no surprise to see a Championship team snap him up.

The 22-year-old instantly became a firm fixture in the starting XI, but in the third game of the league season, his run came to an end as he picked up an injury that would rule him out of 10 games.

He returned for the game against Southampton but didn’t make it onto the pitch, so it was against Ipswich Town when he came back into the team and has since started four of the five games.

The right-back has yet to score or register an assist for the Blues, but he has been an important member of the team, and they will hope that he can be back available as soon as possible.

What has Birmingham City’s Wayne Rooney said about Ethan Laird’s injury?

In recent weeks, Laird has made his return to the first team and has been a regular in Rooney’s starting XI, so the sight of him coming off midway through the first half on Saturday would have been painful for the Birmingham boss.

The Blues will hope it is a small issue as they prepare to face Coventry City on Friday, and speaking after the game against Rotherham, Rooney provided an update.

He said, via Birmingham Live: “He felt his groin was tight. I don’t know if it’s gone completely, or whether it’s just tight. That’s something we’ll monitor over the next 24-48 hours. We’ll get to the bottom of it and hopefully it’s not too bad.”

How important can Ethan Laird be for Birmingham City?

Rooney will be aware of what Laird can bring to his side, as he will know of him from his time at Manchester United and has come across the defender in the Championship when he has played for QPR and Swansea City.

Laird is a very dynamic full-back, someone who likes to get forward and create opportunities from wide areas but can also do his job in defence.

So, once he was back to full fitness, it was no surprise to see him straight back into the Birmingham starting XI. Rooney is looking to change the way the team approaches games, and Laird will be someone you expect to fit into that, so this potential injury blow will be huge for Rooney, as he will want Laird available for some important games coming up.