Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has admitted that predecessor John Eustace has left the club in a good position, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The 37-year-old will have to do a lot to achieve more than Eustace was able to during his time at St Andrew's, even though the latter was only able to achieve a bottom-half finish at the end of last season.

On paper, that doesn't sound that impressive, but Eustace was able to guide the club through a difficult time and to safety by a considerable margin, despite the Midlands side being tipped as one of the favourites to be relegated at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

And when given the tools to show what he could do this season, he managed to guide them to sixth position, an impressive achievement considering the club have spent the majority of the past five years at the bottom end of the division.

But new owner Tom Wagner took the decision to make a managerial change - a controversial decision that has upset some Birmingham supporters who felt Eustace had earned the right to take the team forward.

Manchester United legend Rooney has come in to replace him - and there will be pressure on him to get results straight away considering how well his predecessor did.

Why did Birmingham City dismiss John Eustace?

Although he was trusted to oversee their summer business, Birmingham's board felt Eustace wasn't on the same wavelength as them.

With this misalignment in mind, they decided to make this switch, although that didn't seem to be the only reason why they made his change.

In a club statement at the time of Eustace's departure, Blues stated that they wanted someone to come in and implement a "no fear" style of football, hinting that they weren't pleased with their former manager's way of playing.

Even with this explanation, there are still plenty of people who feel the club have made the wrong decision to make this switch, and it remains to be seen whether their scepticism was justified.

What did Wayne Rooney say about John Eustace?

Rooney will be keen to avoid comparisons between him and Eustace because it may not do him any favours, especially if the team isn't doing well.

However, he praised his predecessor in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash against Middlesbrough.

The 37-year-old said: "John has left the team in a really good place.

"It’s on me and my coaches now to try and elevate the team.

"The work we have put in, of course it’s not going to be perfect for the first game, I have been pleased with how the players have taken the information that we have given them."

Is Wayne Rooney right about John Eustace?

Considering the off-field noise there was last season, Eustace did extremely well.

And there were quite a few changes to the squad in the summer, so the fact he had managed to get a tune out of them so early on in the season has to be commended.

Alex Neil has struggled following Stoke City's rebuild, so it just goes to show how much of a good job Birmingham's former boss did.

He didn't have a huge amount of managerial experience before he took the job at Blues, so the fact he was able to do such a good job is amazing.

The connection he had with the club clearly helped - and it will be a tall order for Rooney to exceed expectations like Eustace did with the bar set higher following the club's takeover.