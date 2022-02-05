Birmingham City boss takes aim over key moments in defeat to Sheffield United

Lee Bowyer was left frustrated with officials after big decisions went against Birmingham City as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Sheffield United.

It was a tight game until the game exploded into life for Birmingham City as they took the lead against the Blades in the 61st minute through a smart Lyle Taylor finish.

The lead didn’t last long though as Sheffield United equalised through Billy Sharp after the experienced front man evaded Marc Roberts and latched onto a through ball from Sande Berge.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were ahead just ten minutes later as Jayden Bogle was threaded through by John Fleck and he put the ball past Neil Etheridge’s outstretched legs.

The goal left the home side angry though as Billy Sharp was not flagged offside in the build up leading to heated protests from Lee Bowyer at the officials.

He highlighted decision in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, saying: “Yet again, decisions are going against us. Big decisions. I can’t tell you how many apologies I’ve had this season about wrong decisions.

“I’ve heard the guys in the studio saying he’s not interfering with play. If my goalkeeper isn’t being closed down, then he brings the ball down and clears it normally.

“He can’t do that, because of the pressure he’s being put under.The second goal on Sunday [against Derby] was the same.

“The fans shouldn’t be going home too disappointed. But they’re upset, I’m upset and the officials will go home, and sleep like a baby and won’t have a problem.”

The Verdict

They were fiery, frustrated comments from Lee Bowyer and he’s right to feel aggrieved. There should certainly be clarification on distance for a closing down player and when he’s deemed to be active and therefore interfering with play.

It’s not something that should be subjective and should be cleared up sooner rather than later.

However, it would be wrong not to mention the fact that Birmingham City have also benefitted themselves from decisions, such as Iliam NDiaye being tripped in the box which on replay, should have been a penalty for Sheffield United. Teden Mengi also deflected a shot on goal on Sunday [against Derby] over the bar with his hand.

So, based on that the decisions have balanced themselves out but that shouldn’t be the case and Bowyer has a right to be frustrated.