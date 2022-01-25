Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer launches effort to bring in midfielder

Birmingham City are desperate to change their fortunes and start to pick up more points and boss Lee Bowyer looks set to bring in more players to help him do so, with Birmingham Live reporting that they have submitted a bid for a player.

The club are currently sat in 18th place in the division and whilst they are a fair distance away from the drop zone points-wise, they would no doubt have hoped to have been closer to the top end of the table.

Instead, the side have languished near the relegation places – and Lee Bowyer will want to change that soon and looks like he could be trying to bring in the players to do so.

According to this report from Birmingham Live, the side are still doing business on a regular basis during this window and have now launched a bid to sign an unnamed player. It’s unclear who the player currently plays for or even what league he is in but it’s been confirmed that he is a midfielder.

That’s a positive for the Blues, as the middle of the field is seen as a position of need by the club. If they can get a few bodies over the line before the window slams shut on Monday, then it could certainly stand them in good stead for the second half of the campaign.

While no deals are yet confirmed, it does though look like it could be a busy end to the month for Lee Bowyer and Birmingham City.

The Verdict

Lee Bowyer is under increasing pressure to get results at Birmingham and he will need to start getting more wins and more points after this transfer window comes to a close.

He’s had a full month to ensure that his team are up to scratch and are strong enough to compete for the remainder of the campaign – and if they don’t, then he could end up paying for it with his job. The fact they’ve now launched a bid for a midfielder is a promising sign though, as it is certainly a position that needs to be strengthened by them.

The issue might not just lie with just one recruit though and the Blues may need to keep their eyes out for other players that become available. Right now, they need all the help they can get to pull away from the bottom of the division.

It looks like it could be a busy few days at St Andrew’s but it’s a much needed busy few days – and it could end up working in their favour.