Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer issues Huddersfield Town verdict ahead of tomorrow’s clash

Birmingham City head coach Lee Bowyer has admitted that he has been impressed by the nature of Huddersfield Town’s transfer business.

After meandering their way to a 20th place finish in the Championship standings last season, the Terriers bolstered their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign by signing the likes of Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Lee Nicholls, Levi Colwill and Daniel Sinani.

All of these aforementioned players have helped Huddersfield achieve a great deal of success in the second-tier as the club are currently fourth in the Championship standings.

Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan decided to add some more quality to his squad in January by signing Carel Eiting, Jamal Blackman and Tino Anjorin.

Birmingham will be tasked with preventing Huddersfield from extending their current unbeaten league run to 17 games when they host their Championship opponents at St Andrew’s tomorrow.

Whilst Huddersfield will be brimming with confidence heading into this clash after securing a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City earlier this week, the Blues have a point to prove in this fixture following their disappointing defeat at the hands of Reading.

Ahead of this showdown, Bowyer has delivered an honest verdict on Huddersfield.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Bowyer said: “Huddersfield have recruited really well.

“They are 16 unbeaten, that is some run in this league.

“They are a good side, good pace, well organised and good in the final third.

“They are in the top six for a reason.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Huddersfield have not spent any money on players this season in terms of transfer fees, it is quite remarkable that they are currently in the hunt for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Currently thriving under the guidance of Corberan, the Terriers are set to provide Birmingham with a tough test on Saturday.

The Blues will need their players to step up to the mark in this fixture in order to secure a positive result in-front of their own supporters.

Having been directly involved in four goals in his last six league appearances, Lyle Taylor may fancy his chances of adding to this tally this weekend whilst Onel Hernandez and Juninho Bacuna will also be tasked with providing an attacking spark for Birmingham.