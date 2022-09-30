John Eustance provides update on 31-year-old currently training with Birmingham City

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has revealed that the club have essentially been doing Blues midfielder Juninho Bacuna a favour by allowing his brother Leandro to train with the club this summer.

The Blues boss confirmed earlier this month that the 31-year-old free agent was training with the club.

At that time, Eustace said he was not on trial, but also didn’t totally rule out signing him, either.

“Not that I am aware of,” Eustace replied when asked if there was a possibility of signing him earlier this month, via BirminghamLive.

“We will see on that. He certainly isn’t coming in on trial or anything, he has come in to get fit and keep his fitness up. So that’s where we’re at.”

Now, just a few weeks later, the Blues boss has seemingly put to bed any chances of a deal being agreed with the 31-year-old.

“He [Leandro] has been away on international duty, I know he has got a few options to play abroad,” Eustace revealed, via BirminghamLive.

“When he comes back we will have a sit down and see what he is doing, but ultimately he has just been coming in with his brother to train, we have done his brother a favour.”

Birmingham City next face Sheffield United away from home in Championship action tomorrow afternoon.

The Verdict

Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised by the latest comments from John Eustace.

Earlier this month he sounded coy on the possibilities of any potential deal for Leandro Bacuna and it sounds as though there now almost certainly won’t be.

He did not rule that out completely though in his previous comments, so to say they were simply doing Juninho Bacuna a favour is interesting.

Nevertheless, it sounds as though Leandro Bacuna will soon be playing his football away from the Birmingham City training ground.