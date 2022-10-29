Birmingham City boss John Eustace will speak to midfielder after red card near miss

John Eustace has explained why he will speak with Hannibal Mejbri in a bid to avoid coming under the attention from referees.

The Manchester United loanee narrowly avoided being sent off in Birmingham’s win over QPR and was immediately substituted after committing a foul in the second half.

The midfielder was booked early in the first half, putting in an impressive and combative display against promotion contenders QPR.

But that almost came at a price after committing an additional three fouls after his initial caution and was lucky to escape a second yellow after a challenge on Ethan Laird.

Seconds later, Eustace substituted him with the former QPR coach admitting after the game he close to coming off at the interval.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Eustace explained: “I was contemplating bringing him off at half time if I am going to be honest. I spoke to him spoke to the staff, he assured me he’d be OK. I think it lasted about four minutes.

“It’s something we have got to watch but he plays on the edge, that’s why he’s so good, a top player.”

Surprisingly, Hannibal doesn’t have the worst disciplinary record within the team at the moment as that accolade goes to Dion Sanderson with six yellow cards.

However, it does highlight a need to manage the game, something Eustace hopes will come with experience.

“I am certainly not going to stop him doing what he does but he has to realise the importance of managing the games at times.

“He is a 19-year-old footballer, he is learning his trade and we are going to speak to him about it for sure.”

Birmingham’s win meant they moved up to 11th and just three points off the playoffs.

The Verdict

It was a slightly comical moment to see Hannibal be substituted straight after committing a foul that should have seen him earn a second yellow card.

However, that wasn’t the case and it gave the youngster vital experience when it comes to managing your own game.

On another day, he would have certainly been sent off. But this presented a vital lesson to a youngster learning his trade and with John Eustace as his manager, he certainly has a good tutor when it comes to mastering that side of his game.