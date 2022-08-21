Birmingham City boss John Eustace reveals reason behind key Blues selection choice in Wigan defeat

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has opened up on his reasoning for omitting Troy Deeney from the starting line-up for the club’s home defeat to Wigan Athletic yesterday afternoon.

The Blues skipper had previously started the first four matches of the season for Birmingham, but started on the bench for yesterday’s defeat.

The 34-year-old was subbed on with 33 minutes in the match remaining, but could not help prevent the Latics from taking all three points via Nathan Broadhead in the 82nd minute.

When asked about Deeney’s omission from the starting line-up after the match, Eustace explained, via BirminghamLive, that it was simply a case of giving his skipper a rest: “I would like to have rested a few of them after the efforts on Tuesday from the whole group were exceptional.”

“It would have been nice to have rested a few more today but we couldn’t.

“Jukey [Lukas Jutkiewicz] has done well since he has come off the bench, he is an important part of the squad.

“Troy got rested today, it would have been nice to have rested a few others but unfortunately we couldn’t.”

Birmingham City next face Rotherham United away from home in Championship action next weekend.

The Verdict

Having failed the find the net in the club’s opening four matches, perhaps it is not a surprise to see John Eustace make some changes and bring Deeney out of the starting line up.

The Blues skipper is 34-years-old now, too, so playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, will take its’ toll even more on the forward, which is the man reason for his omission outlined by Eustace above.

That won’t matter to Deeney though, who will be determined to be right back in the starting line up for that Rotherham clash next weekend.

With Scott Hogan the only Blues striker to get off the mark at this stage, Eustace could do with some of his other striking options getting off the mark soon, which is also perhaps another reason for the Deeney/Jutkiewicz rotation.