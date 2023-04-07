Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has admitted that he is hoping that the club will be able to retain the services of George Hall for the foreseeable future.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United earlier this season.

However, despite this speculation, Birmingham managed to retain Hall's services during the January transfer window.

Since making his return to action at the start of February, the 18-year-old has been utilised on a regular basis in the Championship by Eustace.

Having started for the Blues in their recent victories over Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers, Hall is expected to feature this afternoon in the club's clash with Reading.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that two Premier League sides sent scouts to watch Hall play against Blackburn.

According to the Daily Mail, representatives from Liverpool and Leeds were in attendance at St Andrew's.

As well as attracting interest from these aforementioned sides, it is understood that Hall is also being tracked by clubs from Germany and Italy ahead of the summer transfer window.

What has John Eustace said about George Hall's Birmingham City future amid Liverpool and Leeds interest?

Making reference to Hall, Eustace has admitted that he is keen for the midfielder to remain at the club.

Speaking to Birmingham World, the Blues boss said: “I want George here for as long as we can sign him on here for.

"Everyone at the football club loves him to bits, he’s in a very good environment.

"I know the fans have really taken to him, he’s one of our own and we want him here for as long as we can.”

Will Birmingham be able to keep Hall at St Andrew's this summer?

Given that Hall is currently on the radar of Liverpool and Leeds, the Blues may face an uphill task to keep him at the club this summer.

In the case of Liverpool, they will definitely be able to offer Hall the chance of playing Premier League football next season which is an attractive prospect.

However, when you consider that the Reds will still have Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Jordan Henderson and Thiago at their disposal next season, game-time for Hall will be limited if he makes the switch to Anfield.

Keeping this in mind, instead of sealing a departure from Birmingham, the midfielder should instead be looking to stay at the club as he is currently guaranteed regular first-team football.

Having made 27 league appearances for the Blues this season, it would not be at all surprising if Hall goes on to improve significantly as a player by featuring week-in, week-out in the 2023/24 campaign.