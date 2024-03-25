Highlights Birmingham's Jordan James attracts interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs.

Jordan James has been the subject of numerous transfer rumours in recent months.

The Wales international has been one of Birmingham City's shining lights in a season of mass change at St Andrew's, which has recently continued as Gary Rowett returns to take interim charge for the remainder of the season.

Blues' academy graduate has earned admirers not just from clubs in the Premier League, but clubs in Italy have been exploring the possibilities of acquiring a deal for the 19-year-old central midfielder.

Bologna enter Jordan James transfer race

James' development has gone from strength to strength ever since Lee Bowyer handed the youngster his debut in November 2021, which has ended up with a barrage of transfer speculation coming his way in the past few months.

Not only have the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton circled around his signature, but so have sides from Serie A in the form of Atalanta and Fiorentina.

The former of those were the side with the strongest interest in January, having seen a bid in the region of €5m dismissed by Birmingham - who reportedly placed a £10m valuation on James.

It has since been claimed by TuttoAtalanta that the midfielder is no longer on the Bergamo side's radar, which, in turn, has enticed one of their divisional rivals to join the race for his services.

That's because, according to Il Resto del Carlino - via TuttoMercato - Bologna are looking at bringing James to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in the summer, as a potential replacement for Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who is currently locked in contract negotiations with the club.

The report goes on to claim that James is the 'ideal profile' that Bologna would replace Ferguson with, as the former Aberdeen man has recently been linked with a move to Juventus. However, 'La Rossa' are also said to be monitoring the situation of Ardon Jashari as another long-term replacement in the centre of midfield, as the Luzern man has registered five goals and two assists in 26 Swiss Super League appearances.

Jordan James' 23/24 season so far

As previously mentioned, James' trajectory has increased season upon season at St Andrew's, despite the fact that the club has faced uncertainty both on and off the pitch.

The box-to-box midfielder is said to have been Birmingham's 11th strongest performer across this season as a whole - according to Sofascore - with an average rating of 6.84 in Championship games, which has been impacted by the side's poor form of late - accumulating one point from six games.

Jordan James' 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 36 Matches Started 21 Goals 8 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes per Game 0.5 Passing Accuracy per Game (%) 76 Tackles per Game 1.3 Balls Recovered per Game 2.7 Duels Won per Game 3.3 Average Rating 6.84 All Stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of 25/03/24)

James' best run of form this season ironically came in the well-documented slide down the Championship table under Wayne Rooney, where he netted against Sheffield Wednesday, twice against Leicester City - who have also been linked - and once more in the 3-3 draw with Plymouth Argyle on December 23rd.

Birmingham City must continue to hold strong stance in Jordan James transfer saga

It was recently claimed by Gazzeto Della Sport that Atalanta's hopes of signing James prior to the aforementioned report by TuttoAtalanta were dependent on a drop into League One for Birmingham, which could have a knock-on effect on the club's asking price.

However, Birmingham aren't said to have budged in their valuation of the midfielder, which is 100 percent the stance they should take, regardless of which division they begin the 2024/25 season in.

In the short-term, James will be hoping the arrival of Gary Rowett means an upturn in form for both him and the team, as they sit above the relegation zone on goal difference alone at present ahead of a crucial away trip to QPR on Friday afternoon.