When Jon Dahl Tomasson left Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, it was clear that his successor was taking on the big task of keeping the club in the Championship.

The way Tomasson's spell at Rovers ended was a shame, because he did fairly well during his first season at Ewood Park, but results were poor just before his dismissal and it was clear that a change of direction was needed.

John Eustace was appointed as his successor - and he didn't make the best start to life in Lancashire.

Considering they were in a real slump at the time of his arrival, this didn't come as a major shock, but he was able to help Rovers to pick up some valuable draws.

These draws helped to keep the club above the drop zone - and they took a big step closer to survival when they secured an unlikely 1-0 win away at Leeds United.

It's fair to say that Leeds dominated that game and probably should have won, but Blackburn struck gold through Sammie Szmodics and they were able to hold on to this precious lead.

But heading into the final day, they still weren't safe and ideally needed to pick up a point or three at champions Leicester City to secure their survival.

That wasn't going to be an easy task though, even with the Foxes already winning the title at that point, with Enzo Maresca fielding a strong starting lineup.

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers starting lineups (May 4, 2024) Leicester City Blackburn Rovers Mads Hermansen Aynsley Pears Wout Faes Harry Pickering Jannik Vestergaard Kyle McFadzean Hamza Choudhury Hayden Carter James Justin Ben Chrisene Wilfred Ndidi Joe Rankin-Costello Harry Winks Sondre Tronstad Ricardo Pereira Callum Brittain Stephy Mavididi Sammie Szmodics Jamie Vardy Tyrhys Dolan Abdul Fatawu Sam Gallagher

But Szmodics came to the rescue again with a brace, with a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium ensuring the club remained in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers benefitted from controversial Tom Wagner call at Birmingham City

A couple of key decisions from Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner were crucial for Rovers last season.

Firstly, his decision to let Eustace go benefitted Blackburn, because that allowed the Lancashire side to appoint him.

At the time of Eustace's sacking in October last year, Blues were in the promotion mix after back-to-back wins, with one of those victories coming against Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion.

There was a feel-good factor around the place - and it shocked many people when it was revealed that he had been relieved of his duties at St Andrew's.

However, his dismissal meant he was available for a while, and the timing of his dismissal probably suited Blackburn.

Eustace's departure from the Midlands side in October 2023 allowed him to recover from the shock of being dismissed and have a break before he threw himself back into management at Ewood Park.

But at the same time, it wasn't that long between his departure from Birmingham and appointment at Blackburn, so he still had a point to prove at that stage.

That may have been a key factor in motivating him to get Blackburn over the line at the end of last term.

Blackburn Rovers have a second reason to thank Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner

A number of errors made by Wagner last season led to Blues' downfall.

Not only was the timing of Eustace's dismissal poor, but his decision to try and implement a new style of play at St Andrew's by bringing in Wayne Rooney was also a huge mistake.

It could be argued that Rooney needed several months to try and implement his style before he was judged, but it was clear quite early on in his tenure that things weren't going to work out.

And it took until the early stages of January for Rooney to be dismissed, a key factor that probably took Birmingham down.

In the end, Birmingham's relegation was a key reason why Blackburn were able to keep themselves in the second tier.

Two other teams that finished below Rovers may have been able to retain their places in the English second tier, but Birmingham's downfall still aided the Lancashire side.