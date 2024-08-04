Highlights Krystian Bielik's shoulder injury he suffered against West Brom is 'not serious'.

The Birmingham captain was going to be assessed, with concerns due to the shoulder injuries he has had previously.

However, he is expected to be in contention to start the League One opener against Reading on Saturday.

Birmingham City captain Krystian Bielik has revealed the injury he picked up against West Brom is not serious, with the defender hoping to feature in the League One opener against Reading on Saturday.

The Polish international, who has been handed the armband by new boss Chris Davies, has enjoyed an impressive pre-season, generally alongside Dion Sanderson in the heart of the back four.

So, there was some concern that Bielik was replaced just before half-time in the convincing 4-1 win over West Brom on Saturday with a shoulder problem.

Krystian Bielik injury latest

The 26-year-old has had terrible luck on the injury front over the years, and that has included problems with his shoulder, so there was naturally a worry when the club stated that the injury would be assessed.

However, in a very pleasing update for all connected to Blues, Bielik revealed on Instagram, as shared by the club on X, that the injury is ‘nothing serious’.

“Couple (of) days and I will be sound. Nothing serious.”

Therefore, there is a real chance that Bielik will be fit and available for the first competitive game of the campaign, when Reading make the trip to St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

Krystian Bielik will be key for Birmingham City

This is a major relief for Birmingham due to Bielik’s injury history, and Davies will be delighted that he won’t have to do without his leader for a lengthy period of time.

It’s not that Blues don’t have cover, as Christoph Klarer replaced Bielik at half-time, and he looks like he could be an outstanding player in the third tier, so it's no problem whatsoever if the summer signing has to start against the Royals.

Nevertheless, as captain, Bielik has additional responsibility this season, and his quality on the ball is crucial to the way that Davies wants the side to build out from the back.

Furthermore, he is obviously a vocal and respected figure in the dressing room, which is why he has been handed the captaincy, and anyone who has seen Bielik play over the years knows that he is someone who really does have the natural talent to be playing at a higher level.

Birmingham City’s squad depth will be important this season

Following on from that though, we know that injuries happen throughout the campaign, and Davies has stressed the need to build a squad, which is why he still wants more players in despite the brilliant window they’ve had so far.

He has made it clear that he wants two players for each position, and they have the resources to make that happen.

Birmingham City's Summer Signings So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Christoph Klarer Darmstadt Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Emil Hansson Heracles Alex Cochrane Hearts Ryan Allsop Hull City Alfie May Charlton Athletic Marc Leonard Brighton Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley

As well as covering for injuries, it will also help drive standards, as that competition for places means that players are always pushing for a place in the team.

So, it will be intriguing to see what other business Blues get done before the deadline on August 31, but there’s no doubt that Davies has the strongest squad in League One, and automatic promotion will be the aim under the former Spurs coach.