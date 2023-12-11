Highlights Wayne Rooney's tenure as Birmingham City manager has been difficult, with the team struggling and suffering frequent defeats.

Birmingham City is looking to strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window, potentially casting doubt on the future of striker Scott Hogan.

Hogan has fallen out of favor since Rooney's arrival and may be let go before the end of his contract, with Sheffield Wednesday potentially interested in signing him.

It has been a tough start to life as Birmingham City manager for Wayne Rooney.

The Blues controversially made the decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney in October, despite the club sitting sixth in the Championship table, and it has not worked out so far.

Birmingham were beaten 2-0 by Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Friday night, with a goal in each half from Callum O'Hare condemning Rooney to a sixth defeat from his nine games in charge.

The Blues currently sit 17th in the table, seven points from the play-off places and just four points above the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday night.

With his side continuing to slide down the table, Rooney will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen in the January transfer window, and according to TEAMtalk, Birmingham and Sunderland are interested in Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will win the race for Drammeh, but it is clear that Rooney is in the market for attacking reinforcements, casting doubt on the future of Scott Hogan.

Birmingham City's Musa Drammeh interest is a concern for Scott Hogan

Hogan initially joined Birmingham on loan from Aston Villa in January 2020 before making the move permanent that September.

The 31-year-old has been a regular for much of his time at the club, and he was the Blues' top scorer last season with 10 goals, but he has fallen out of favour following Rooney's arrival.

Hogan started Rooney's first game in charge against Middlesbrough in October, but he has made just four substitute appearances since then, remaining as an unused substitute on four occasions.

The striker's contract is due to expire in the summer, and according to journalist Alan Nixon, Birmingham "may let Hogan go before the end of his contract to get his wages off the payroll".

Nixon claims that Hogan is on Sheffield Wednesday's short list as they look for a new striker in January, and with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri said to be "willing to fund a major salary", the Blues could sanction a move to Hillsborough.

With his side failing to score in their last two games, Hogan could be handed an opportunity by Rooney over the festive period, and if Jay Stansfield was to be recalled by Fulham in January, it could change Birmingham's stance on Hogan's future.

However, Hogan does not seem to be in Rooney's plans, and the fact he was left on the bench as his side chased a goal in the 0-0 draw against Rotherham last weekend was a big indication of his position in the pecking order.

Owner Tom Wagner proved this summer that he is willing to spend, and should the Blues bring in a striker next month, Hogan's exit looks inevitable.