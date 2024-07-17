This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City will be targeting a return to Championship football at the first attempt, having been relegated from the second tier last term, but they will be seemingly doing it without Emmanuel Longelo as Barnsley look set to strike a deal.

A markedly difficult campaign for all in 2023-24 at Blues, one player who struggled to make an impact was Longelo.

The 23-year-old didn't make an appearance post-January, and having been signed for a fee from West Ham United in January 2023 following an initial loan stint, Blues fans will be rather disappointed.

And havng been omitted from their pre-season squad for the tour of Austria, Longelo is set to be sold by Birmingham, with a move lined up to Oakwell.

Manny Longelo's Birmingham City Tenure (League Only) Year Appearances Minutes Played Average Rating 2022-23 (Loan) 25 1,677 6.8 2023-24 20 1,011 6.58 Source: FotMob

This is according to Sky Sports, who have reported that the Blues' League One promotion rivals Barnsley have had a bid accepted for the left-back, and he would have been further pushed down the pecking order due to the arrival of Hearts wing-back Alex Cochrane.

For Barnsley, this acquisition seems like a real coup, with the full-back having racked up a number of appearances in the division above in his two years with Birmingham.

Given his youthful age, ex-West Ham man Longelo could also command a significant fee in the future, aligning perfectly with the modern transfer strategy of buying low and selling high for profit.

As for Longelo, he will be hopeful that this marks a new chapter in his career. With last season's difficulties behind him, we might see him establish his authority in the third tier for a Barnsley side that crept into the play-offs last season.

Birmingham City should look to recoup £400,000 Emmanuel Longelo fee from Barnsley

With Sky Sports only reporting a fee has been agreed, there is no clear understanding of the sort of price the Tykes are paying for Longelo.

And Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes that recouping the money that was paid to West Ham a year and a half ago would be a fair deal for all parties, and that Longelo has the ability to be a success in South Yorkshire.

"I think it would be great if we could recoup what we paid for him, which I think was in the region of £300,000 to £400,000," Mike told Football League World.

"It's a good move for him. He hasn't had a huge amount of time with the Blues on the pitch and when he has, he hasn't played particularly well.

"He will do well there if he is played in the right position, playing more as a left wing-back or a left-winger rather than at full-back.

"At the same time, it would have been good to see Longelo in this new system, but with Alex Cochrane coming in, it makes sense for him to leave".

Barnsley set to give Emmanuel Longelo the chance to flourish

As stated by Mike, it does feel like a suitable deal for all three parties, with Longelo still finding his feet in men's football.

More game-time can only see his performances improve and with Nicky Cadden departing Oakwell, they will need another player who can contribute in the final third and bombing down the left flank.

Of course, this deal will not be a certain success for Barnsley, but based on the fee they're likely to pay, it is one that comes with very minimal risks.

Time will prove the key factor though, and even if he is not an immediate hit, the Tykes should continue to provide him with chances.