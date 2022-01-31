Birmingham City attempting to strike transfer agreement with Newcastle United for 24-year-old

Birmingham City are interested in sealing a late transfer agreement for Newcastle United wing back Jamal Lewis, according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The 24-year-old joined the Magpies in September 2020 from Norwich City following their relegation to the Championship for a fee of around £13.5 million.

Lewis featured 24 times for Newcastle last season in the Premier League but has found game-time harder to come by during the current campaign.

The 26-cap Northern Ireland international has appeared just five times in the top flight this season, spending the majority of the matches on the bench, and Newcastle are willing to let him depart for regular game-time following the signing of Matty Targett from Aston Villa.

Birmingham are now keen on bringing Lewis to the Midlands until the end of the season despite already having five loan players on their books.

That is as many temporary players you can have in a matchday squad at any one time in the EFL but it would not stop Birmingham signing Lewis, with the Blues not acquiring a replacement yet for Juan Familia-Castillo, who had his deal cut short earlier this month from Chelsea to join Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

This is the kind of signing that could get Birmingham climbing up the table.

Bowyer doesn’t have much in the way of left backs to choose from with Kristian Pedersen being the only out-and-out option right now.

Lewis would provide a more attacking threat and could also play at wing back should Bowyer revert to that system in the near future.

There’s clearly money to spend on transfer fees and wages as evidenced when they made an offer for Siriki Dembele late last week and some of that finance could be used to facilitate a move for Lewis if they can beat the deadline.