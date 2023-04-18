Birmingham City are assessing Crystal Palace forward Junior Dixon ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

It is understood that the Blues have taken Dixon on trial.

The forward is said to have featured for Birmingham's Under-21 side last night in their meeting with Watford.

In a clash which saw Dion Sanderson step up his road to recovery, the Blues suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Hornets.

Dixon played 74 minutes of this fixture and had a goal disallowed for offside.

The 18-year-old has yet to sign a professional contract and has been deployed at youth level by Palace this season.

A stand-out performer for the Eagles in the Under-18 Premier League, Dixon has scored 10 goals and has provided four assists in the 14 games that he has participated in.

Birmingham will have to pay Palace a training compensation fee if the forward leaves Selhurst Park this summer and makes the switch to St Andrew's.

Dixon has been on the books at Palace since the age of 13 and featured for the club's Under-16s last season.

Could Birmingham City potentially face competition from elsewhere for Julian Dixon?

The Blues may have a battle on their hands to sign Dixon later this year as he has previously been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

A report from German outlet Bild last October revealed that Dortmund have been keeping tabs on Dixon for a considerable period of time.

As per The Telegraph, Everton and KRC Genk have also shown some interest in Dixon.

Should the Blues step up their pursuit of Dixon this summer?

With Dixon's scholarship at Palace set to reach a crescendo later this year, Birmingham will have to act quickly in order to have a chance of securing the forward's services.

Having handed Dixon a trial, it is now up to the teenager to demonstrate why the Blues should make a move for him.

Whereas signing an individual who has yet to make an appearance at senior level would be a risk by Birmingham, Dixon has produced a host of promising displays for Palace's youth side.

St Andrew's may turn out to be the ideal destination for Dixon to embark on the next stage of his career as Blues head coach John Eustace has shown a willingness to use younger players.

During the current term, the likes of George Hall, Jobe Bellingham and Jordan James have all been handed the chance to showcase their ability by the Birmingham boss in the Championship.