Birmingham City are preparing for life in League One after their relegation from the Championship.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for Birmingham as they were relegated from the Championship, and Gary Rowett was unable to save the club from the drop after returning as interim head coach in March.

The Blues were hopeful that Tony Mowbray would be able to return to the club for pre-season, but the 60-year-old stepped down last month due to health reasons, and Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Chris Davies has been appointed as his replacement.

Davies has never had a managerial role, but he has previously had spells as a coach at Swansea City, Liverpool, Reading, Celtic and Leicester City, and he has signed a four-year contract at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

The Birmingham board are known to be ambitious, and relegation to League One does not seem to have affected their bold plans, with a number of high-profile transfer targets being linked with the club this summer.

Davies will receive plenty of backing in the transfer market over the coming months, and while the speculation will no doubt be exciting for Blues supporters, it could be a risky strategy from the club.

Birmingham City are taking a gamble with ambitious transfer window approach

Birmingham have significant financial resources, and they will have one of the biggest budgets in League One, but eyebrows have been raised at some of the players the club have targeted this summer.

According to The Sun, the Blues have joined the race for Burnley forward Scott Twine, who spent this season out on loan at Hull City and Bristol City.

The Robins are said to be hoping to sign Twine permanently after his loan spell at the club, while Sunderland are also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, but Birmingham are hoping to convince him to drop down to the third tier.

Another Championship player believed to have been on the Blues' radar is Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass, who is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer.

Windass has been linked with Coventry City and Hull City, and Birmingham are thought to have made a late attempt to sign him, but he is now on the verge of committing his future to the Owls.

The Blues are also among the clubs keen on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, who is attracting interest from the likes of Sheffield United, Hull City, Cardiff City, Swansea City, Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle and Wrexham after he scored five goals and provided six assists in 49 games during an impressive loan spell at Northampton Town this season.

In fairness to the Birmingham board, while they are going for ambitious targets, the likes of Twine, Windass and Leonard are all proven League One performers, and they would be excellent signings for the club.

Leonard was one of the standout midfielders in the third tier this season, while Windass scored 16 goals to help Wednesday to promotion in the 2022-23 campaign, and Twine netted 20 goals and provided 13 assists for MK Dons last time he played at the level in 2021-22.

However, as shown by the fact Windass decided against joining the club, it could be difficult for the Blues to compete with Championship sides, and they risk falling behind some of their promotion rivals if they chase players that are out of reach.

Rotherham United, who are likely to be among the promotion favourites in League One next season, have already made seven signings this summer, with Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Reece James, Shaun McWilliams, Liam Kelly, Joe Powell and Jonson Clarke-Harris arriving at the New York Stadium.

They may not be the kind of signings that Birmingham are aiming for, but they are all players with a strong track record in the third tier who would have done a job for the Blues, and they could miss out on realistic targets if they continue to pursue bigger names.

It is unlikely that Birmingham will change their strategy, with CEO Garry Cook stating that Davies "will now focus on building a Championship-ready squad in League One", and while the club should be commended for their ambition, it could be a dangerous approach if they fail to land their first choice targets.