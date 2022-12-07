Birmingham City approach to returning World Cup players revealed ahead of Blackpool

Birmingham City will assess Krystian Bielik and Hannibal Mejbri ahead of Saturday’s Championship game against Blackpool but are “open-minded” about giving the pair a break after their World Cup exploits.

Bielik’s Poland were knocked out in the round of 16 by France earlier this week while Hannibal his Tunisia side did not make it out of the group stages of the tournament.

The full Championship schedule returns this weekend and Blues travel up to Bloomfield Road on Saturday as they look to build on a strong start to the season.

The performances of loanees like Bielik and Hannibal have helped John Eustace’s side exceed expectations in 2022/23 but the Birmingham boss has revealed he is willing to rest them if necessary this weekend.

Speaking to Birmingham Live ahead of the Blackpool game, Eustace revealed the approach that they would take concerning the players returning from World Cup duty.

He said: “Krystian is still not back yet, he will be coming in on Wednesday. Hannibal just came in today [Tuesday]. We will have to assess where they are.

“Obviously, they have been training and playing, which is great but again it would have taken a lot out of the boys. We will have to look at them on Thursday to see if they will be available on Saturday.

“We will be open-minded if they need a break, we have got to assess their fitness. The lads who have been here the last two or three weeks have been working exceptionally hard. The most important thing for me is we get as many players back in the group who are fit and ready to go.”

Birmingham sit 14th in the Championship as things stand but are just three points back from the top six while Saturday’s opponents Blackpool are in the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This is certainly the right approach from Blues.

Bielik and Hannibal have proven excellent additions this term and are likely to be important players as the season wears on but rushing them back after the World Cup is a risk – both mentally and physically.

The best thing Birmingham can do is assess them carefully ahead of the Blackpool game and make a decision from there on whether they should be involved.

Resting them in the short term may well help ensure they are in the best place to make a long-term contribution.