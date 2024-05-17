With the season now coming to an end, clubs are starting to make decisions on the futures of certain individuals, be those players or managers.

One club who wasted no time in doing just that once the season came to an end, were Hull City.

The Tigers enjoyed what many considered to be an impressive campaign under Liam Rosenior, who guided them to a seventh place finish in the Championship table, only missing out on a play-off place on the final day. That also earned him a nomination for the league's Manager of the Season award.

Yet despite that, Roesnior was sacked just days after a 1-0 defeat away at Plymouth Argyle, that ended those hopes of securing a top six spot.

However, in the wake of his departure from The MKM Stadium, it appears as though the 39-year-old is not going to be short of options from elsewhere.

Clubs already expressing interest in Liam Rosenior

Following his exit from Hull, it is perhaps no surprise to see that Rosenior is already starting to attract plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Ironically, one of those clubs who have seemingly been keen to secure the services of the former Derby boss, are Plymouth themselves.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Rosenior has decided to turn down the chance to take charge at Home Park.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City are also among those to be credited with an interest in appointing the 39-year-old.

Current Blues boss Tony Mowbray is still absent for medical reasons, and as it remains to be seen if he will return, Rosenior has apparently been shortlisted as a candidate to take over if he is unable to do so.

In the circumstances though, there may be an argument that having turned down Plymouth, it would not exactly bode well for the Pilgrims, if Rosenior was to now take up a role with Birmingham.

Liam Rosenior managerial decision could be telling

As well as contributing to Hull missing out on a play-off place, and potentially Rosenior losing his job, Plymouth's final day win also ensured they avoided relegation from the Championship.

The team who went down at their expense was of course, Birmingham City, with the Blues finishing the campaign 22nd in the table, one point adrift of safety.

Because of that Plymouth are able to offer something to Rosenior for next season that Birmingham cannot, in the form of Championship football.

So if the 39-year-old was to now accept an offer from the Blues after turning down a move to Home Park, it may not offer a promising outlook for the Pilgrims.

Ordinarily, the chance to be involved at the highest level possible would generally be seen as the more appealing option for any potential candidate, given the greater opportunities it could offer.

When compared to Birmingham, that would, of course, give the advantage to Plymouth. But if Rosenior was now to make a move to St Andrew's after turning down the Pilgrims, it would be rather telling when it comes to how he views the situations of the two clubs.

Making such a move would suggest that in the long-term, the former Hull boss may see Birmingham as a more attractive destination, because of what they may be able to give him the chance to do further down the line.

Given they are now a league below Plymouth, that would seem to indicate that he would feel the Blues can quickly bounce back to leapfrog the south coast club, potentially into the Championship and beyond, which may point to some worrying prospects for the Pilgrims in the near future.

Alternatively, if he was to make this choice for financial reasons, it could also be telling about the backing that Birmingham have when compared to the Home Park club, in spite of the respective leagues they are in.

That too would indicate that Plymouth could find it hard to compete with other clubs in terms of recruitment, which could also set them up for another challenging Championship campaign next season.

With all that in mind, there is probably a good chance that Plymouth may now be watching these links between Rosenior and Birmingham, with a considerable amount of interest.