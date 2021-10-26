Birmingham City appear set for January transfer blow after update revealed

Birmingham City have been in touch with Charlotte FC as they look to extend Riley McGree’s spell in England, but it seems unlikely he will remain at the club beyond January.

The 22-year-old initially joined Blues last season, on loan from the MLS expansion franchise who aren’t set to join the league until 2022. Therefore, agreeing new terms keeping McGree at St. Andrew’s until the January window was relatively straightforward too.

However, Birmingham Live have revealed that the chances of McGree staying until May appear slim, as Charlotte FC want the player to join them in pre-season, meaning an exit in the New Year would be required.

The update confirms that talks have taken place between the clubs but, as of now, there’s no agreement on extending the deal and nor does it seem likely.

That would be a blow for Lee Bowyer as the Australian has just started to make a big impact in the team. McGree was a standout performer as Blues picked up a point against Huddersfield whilst he scored the winner against Swansea last time out.

The verdict

McGree is a technically assured player and he has shown in the past two games that he has the ability to make a big impact in the Championship for this team.

So, naturally, this would be a setback for Bowyer as the team are lacking creativity and goals, something which McGree helps with.

Nevertheless, this is something that they would have expected considering Charlotte FC are preparing for their first season and they will have time to find a replacement ahead of the January window.

