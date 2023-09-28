Birmingham City have probably exceeded expectations during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign under the guidance of John Eustace

It is his second season in the managerial hotseat, and he hopes to turn Birmingham's fortunes around from Previous campaigns struggling at the bottom end of the Championship, it seems as though their takeover and the addition of several permanent signings has given them a much-needed shot in the arm this term.

They looked to be a side full of optimism and on the rise under John Eustace anyway despite their average finish last season, with Blues' boss arguably doing well to guide them to safety after being appointed just weeks before the 2022/23 season started.

The new owners have overseen a decent level of spending relative to their rivals in the Championship, as they look to improve upon seasons where they have languished at the wrong end of the table.

The likes of Dion Sanderson, Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, and Tyler Roberts have all been signed for transfer fees, as well as Siriki Dembele and Krystian Bielik.

Koji Miyoshi and Keshi Anderson have both also joined the first team squad during the off-season.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tahith Chong Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Jobe Bellingham Sunderland Permanent (fee involved) Maxime Colin FC Metz Permanent Sam Cosgrove Barnsley Permanent Harlee Dean Reading FC Permanent Troy Deeney Forest Green Rovers Permanent Jordan Graham Leyton Orient Permanent George Friend Bristol Rovers Permanent Josh Williams Cheltenham Town Loan Nico Gordon Solihull Moors Loan Zach Jeacock Gloucester Loan

This will have had a big impact on the wage bill at St. Andrew’s, especially as a number of players have also departed the club.

Here, we take a look at all you need to know about the club's player salaries for the 2023/24 season in the Championship.

What is the average weekly wage at Birmingham?

Per estimates figures from Capology, Birmingham have one of the more modest weekly wage totals in the second tier, with £197,962 as their total weekly payroll, which works out at an average of £7,070 per player.

Over the course of the season, that means that they have an annual payroll of £10,294,000 at an average of £367,643 yearly per player.

Albeit, the figures are only an estimate, but it makes them around the middle of the division for their wage bill in the Championship.

To be competitive, usually it correlates with your salaries; however, supporters will be wary of overspending, which has previously put the club in a difficult position financially.

Who is the highest paid Birmingham City player?

Krystian Bielik is Birmingham's highest paid player at around £20,000 per week. His total gross salary per year is set at around £1.04 million before tax.

Other high earners in the Birmingham squad this summer are Oliver Burke, Juninho Bacuna, Ivan Sunjic, and Neil Etheridge. The trio earn weekly wages worth £18,000, £17,885, and the latter two £17,500 respectively.

That pales in comparison to the earnings for the recently relegated sides, with Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patrick Bamford, and Stuart Armstrong among the top ten earners in the second tier this term.