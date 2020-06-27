Birmingham City announce short-term player deal

Birmingham City have extended the loan stay of Chelsea’s Jake Clarke-Salter until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined the club at the beginning of last summer. He’s so far featured 15 times in the Championship, scoring once in what is his fourth loan-club in as many seasons.

With his stay at St Andrew’s set to expire at the end of the month, the club have managed to add an extra month onto his deal so that he can help Birmingham through their remaining fixtures – Pep Clotet’s team have eight games of the season left, starting with the visit of Hull City today.

In their return against West Brom last weekend, Clarke-Salter in particular was hailed by fans for his efforts in the goalless draw, which took his side to seven points clear off the drop – a win over 22nd-place Hull City this afternoon would extend that.

Defence has been something of a problem area for Clotet this season. His side have conceded 57 goals in their 38 Championship games so far – only QPR and the bottom-three clubs have a worse record.

Clarke-Salter though has proved a hit with the fans. He’s struggled with injury throughout and on occasion, Clotet has left him on the bench, but Birmingham fans reacted positively to the news yesterday, and seem to value the Chelsea man.

The verdict

Birmingham and every other team need all the numbers they can get right now. The games are going to come thick and fast over the next month and rotation is going to be key.

Clotet’s side are not yet safe though. A win today would ease a lot of doubts but with the bottom-clubs picking up some unexpected wins last weekend, anything can still happen in the Championship.