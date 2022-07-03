Birmingham City announce Lee Bowyer’s successor at St. Andrew’s

Birmingham City have confirmed that John Eustace has been named as Lee Bowyer’s successor on a three-year contract.

The decision was made to sack the former player over the weekend after a disappointing previous campaign that saw Blues finish 20th and they only avoided a fierce relegation battle due to rivals suffering a points deduction.

Since Bowyer’s departure was revealed it became apparent that Eustace was the frontrunner to be his replacement and news of his arrival was announced this evening.

It’s a bold move from the Blues hierarchy in the sense that this is the 42-year-old’s first managerial role, although he is highly-rated as a coach having previously worked with QPR, whilst he’s also part of the Irish national team setup.

Nevertheless, this will still be a big challenge for Eustace and it’s still unclear who will be owning the club in the coming weeks.

Laurence Bassini’s potential takeover still hasn’t gone through and the statement from the board after sacking Bowyer made it appear as though they were the ones to make the decision.

The verdict

It’s obviously a positive for Blues that they’ve wasted little time in finding a replacement and it does at least give Eustace time to work with the players from tomorrow which is important given the new season is less than a month away.

You would imagine the decision to appoint Eustace will divide opinion as he is totally unproven even if he does have a good reputation.

But, the call has been made now and it will be interesting to see how he does in what is a fantastic opportunity for the former Coventry City player.

