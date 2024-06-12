Highlights Birmingham City announced a price hike for corporate tickets despite relegation, offset by a planned £15 million investment in facilities.

New hospitality offerings and lounges are being created, with catering services provided by well-known company Levy for an enhanced fan experience.

Owners are ambitious about improving the club, investing in restructuring St. Andrews to offer different hospitality tiers and backing new manager Chris Davies.

Birmingham City have announced price hikes for corporate tickets for next season despite suffering relegation to League One, according to the Mirror.

It is said season ticket holders for the Legends Lounge section have received notice for their renewals for the upcoming campaign.

The Blues suffered the drop to the third tier, where they will compete for the first time since 1995.

A 22nd-place finish after a turbulent campaign on and off the pitch saw the club’s time in the Championship come to an end.

Chris Davies has been appointed as manager following Tony Mowbray’s enforced exit, and he will be tasked with bringing the club straight back to the second division at the first attempt.

Birmingham City announce major price hike

Birmingham have explained the reasoning behind the change, which will see corporate fans charged £2,925 for a ticket compared to £1,800 last season in the Championship.

The club believe that the planned £15 million investment made into improving the standard of the facilities and the experience this summer will make it worthwhile.

“The club is spending up to £15m this summer making improvements to St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park and the two training grounds,” said the club in a statement, via the Mirror.

“A significant investment is being made in our corporate hospitality offerings.

“We have upgraded what used to be the Legends, Jasper Carrott, and Boardroom club.

“And we have created a new hospitality facility in the Gil Merrick.

“The catering and service for all the new lounges will be provided by Levy, the company that is responsible for Wimbledon, Twickenham, Tottenham Hotspur and a host of other Premier League clubs.

“The pricing for each one reflects the excellent experience our fans will enjoy.

“For those who do not require that level of hospitality, we are able to offer an enjoyable experience in the Wiseman and Captain’s club, both in the Main Stand.

“We will also be offering general admission fans the opportunity to enjoy the new Box to Box bar and food area in the Kop St and the new permanent Fan Zone close to the Tilton and Main Stands.

“The goal is to be able to offer all our supporters an experience that meets their needs and delivers excellent value for money.”

Difficult first season for Birmingham’s new owners

Birmingham finished one point adrift of safety, with Plymouth Argyle in 21st winning against Hull City on the final day to secure their place in the Championship for another year.

Tom Wagner’s Knighthead Capital took full control of the Blues last summer, meaning the new owners oversaw relegation in their first year at the club.

However, despite suffering the drop, their ambitions are clear with this fresh investment into the club’s facilities.

This summer will be a chance to back Davies in the transfer market to ensure the team can fight for automatic promotion back to the second tier at the first attempt in 2024/25.

Price change a natural step to St. Andrew’s restructuring

The investment into the club this summer is restructuring the hospitality available at St. Andrew’s, creating different tiers for different needs.

This price change reflects that, and won’t have too much of an impact on the average Birmingham supporter.

This investment is a net positive for the Blues, and shows the owners’ ambition to help improve things at the club, even if the team has struggled in the last year.

This summer represents an opportunity to learn from past mistakes made in the last 12 months with the right backing of Davies in the transfer window, which will be of much greater interest to most fans of the club.