Birmingham City and Wolves to strike another transfer agreement for 23-year-old

Birmingham City are set to sign Matija Sarkic on loan from Wolves, with the goalkeeper set to be the second player to swap Molineux for St Andrew’s in the past week.

As per The Athletic, Sarkic has impressed Blues over the course of the last week during his trial and will now sign a season-long loan.

Lee Bowyer’s options in goal have been hampered by Neil Etheridge’s battle with Covid-19, with the goalkeeper not being pushed to return as he looks to make a full recovery.

That’s led Birmingham to Wolves’ door, with Sarkic arriving on trial.

The Athletic confirm that Birmingham are set to take the 23-year-old on loan for the season now, offering him the chance to compete for first team football in the Championship.

Sarkic started his career with Anderlecht before moving to Aston Villa. Loans with Wigan Athletic and Livingston followed, before the goalkeeper made the switch to Wolves.

He spent 2020/21 out on loan, featuring on 28 occasions across all competitions for Shrewsbury. That, combined with an impressive trial, has been enough to convince Bowyer to bring him into the fold at Birmingham, with confirmation of the deal expected in the next 24 hours.

Sarkic will join fellow Wolves loanee, Dion Sanderson, at Birmingham. The centre-back made the temporary move earlier this week having also agreed terms on a four-year contract at Molineux.

The Verdict

Sarkic is a decent option for Birmingham to bring in this summer. He’s still young and learning his trade, but the goalkeeper looks ready to challenge for game time in the Championship.

Wolves will be confident that Bowyer can offer him that opportunity in 2021/22.

The unfortunate situation surrounding Etheridge will increase Sarkic’s opportunity to play initially, whilst his eventual return to full health will offer him some really good competition. That in itself is never a bad thing for a young goalkeeper out on loan.

