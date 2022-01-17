Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic weighing up transfer move for 25-year-old

Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic are eyeing a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath according to The Scotsman.

The 25-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season and therefore he could represent value in the market this month.

Birmingham in particular will be on the lookout for an attacking midfielder this month after Riley McGree’s loan at the club came to an end.

McGrath has scored three goals in all competitions this term, operating as a more conventional central midfielder, sparsely off the right flank and as a central striker.

Lee Bowyer may be forced to move away from the three at the back formation he has been wedded to this term with the Blues beginning to look over their shoulders.

McGrath has proven this term, albeit in the Scottish Premiership, that he is a versatile midfielder and that will appeal to Bowyer in giving him greater tactical flexibility with the 25-year-old able to take on multiple positional roles within a tactical system.

Wigan could do with a little more depth in central midfield, that shortcoming has been largely addressed with the addition of Graeme Shinnie from Derby County, but there could be some room for manoeuvre in a more advanced area.

The Verdict

McGrath last played for the Republic of Ireland in their goalless draw with Portugal in November.

His experience at international level and in such a high pressure environment should stand him in good stead for a move to the Championship.

The Latics rank first in League One on points per game and therefore the vast majority of their business this month will be with competing in the second tier next season in mind.

McGrath is not a name that will get supporters off their seats when looking at potential incomings, however given his versatility and contract situation he could go on to be a highly valued squad member at Birmingham or Wigan in the second half of the campaign.

Freshening up the dressing room and providing competition for places in various midfield positions.