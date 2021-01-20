Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City News

Birmingham City and West Brom move a step closer to sealing transfer agreement

Birmingham City are a step closer to agreeing a deal to sign Rekeem Harper on loan, with the West Brom midfielder having a medical with the Blues. 

That’s the latest according to Richard Wilford at BBC West Midlands, with the journalist confirming that Harper’s move to Birmingham would be a loan through until the end of the season.

Harper has been limited to only two appearances in the Premier League this season, stepping off the bench in a 3-0 defeat to Leicester City and 4-0 loss against Arsenal.

His sole start came in the League Cup, as Harper scored in a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town back in mid-September.

The midfielder, 20, has made 41 senior appearances for the Baggies in his career, which includes a good mix of Premier League and Championship outings.

Last season, as West Brom won promotion back to the Premier League, Harper made 10 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side.

However, with opportunities looking slim as Sam Allardyce tries to keep West Brom in the Premier League, he looks Birmingham-bound.

Aitor Karanka’s side currently sit 17th in the Championship table and six points clear of the relegation zone.


