Birmingham City and West Brom move a step closer to sealing transfer agreement

Birmingham City are a step closer to agreeing a deal to sign Rekeem Harper on loan, with the West Brom midfielder having a medical with the Blues.

That’s the latest according to Richard Wilford at BBC West Midlands, with the journalist confirming that Harper’s move to Birmingham would be a loan through until the end of the season.

The young #wba midfielder Rekeem Harper has had a medical at #bcfc with a view to a loan move through until the end of the season. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) January 20, 2021

Harper has been limited to only two appearances in the Premier League this season, stepping off the bench in a 3-0 defeat to Leicester City and 4-0 loss against Arsenal.

His sole start came in the League Cup, as Harper scored in a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town back in mid-September.

The midfielder, 20, has made 41 senior appearances for the Baggies in his career, which includes a good mix of Premier League and Championship outings.

Last season, as West Brom won promotion back to the Premier League, Harper made 10 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side.

7 of these 18 facts about Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Karanka was born in 1973? True Fake

However, with opportunities looking slim as Sam Allardyce tries to keep West Brom in the Premier League, he looks Birmingham-bound.

Aitor Karanka’s side currently sit 17th in the Championship table and six points clear of the relegation zone.