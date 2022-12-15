Birmingham City and Preston North End handed boost concerning Man United loanees

Manchester United loanees Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez are assured they will fulfill their seasons with Birmingham City and Preston North End respectively, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have sent four players on loan to the Championship this season and have the option of recalling all four in January.

However, the MEN has claimed that both Hannibal and Fernandez are assured that they will complete the 2022/23 campaign with their loan clubs.

The pair have both enjoyed impressive starts to life in the second tier and look set to play prominent roles as the season wears on.

Hannibal’s eye-catching performances as part of a Birmingham side that has exceeded expectations secured his place in the Tunisia World Cup squad and the tenacious midfielder was straight back in John Eustace’s XI after the break.

Fernandez has been a regular fixture in Ryan Lowe’s side this term – providing four assists in 17 appearances as he’s bombed forward from left wing-back – and helped them battle for a top six place.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for both Birmingham and Preston, who are set to hold onto the Man United loanees.

Both Hannibal and Fernandez have become important players at their respective clubs and are expected to be so for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

Every season we see Premier League loanees thrive in the Championship and this term is certainly no different.

Whether the pair can do enough to convince Erik ten Hag they’re ready to play a role at Old Trafford next term remains to be seen.