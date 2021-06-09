Birmingham City and Preston North End eyeing move for 31-year-old

Preston North End and Birmingham City are reported to be interested in Danish international Mathias Jorgensen, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 31-year-old centre back has experienced football in England before, signing for Huddersfield Town in 2017 after their play-off final win, he then joined Fenerbahce when the Terriers were relegated back to the Championship in 2019.

Jorgensen is still on the books of the Super Lig side – but has spent time on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf and FC Copenhagen since his arrival in Turkey and could be made available this summer on a permanent deal, if the price is right.

Along with the Lilywhites, Birmingham City are also said to be interested in the defender who represented his country at the 2018 World Cup – and even managed to get on the scoresheet against Croatia in the round of 16.

However, the Lancashire side already have two defenders in their sights with the possible returns of Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg (loan) and Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay (permanent) – both of whom appeared for Preston last season – with the former impressing many supporters in the second half of the campaign.

And at this present moment, Lancashire Live are unaware of any ‘concrete’ interest in Jorgensen – and this possible move could be ruled out completely if negotiations with van den Berg and Lindsay both come to a successful conclusion.

The Verdict

Although the fact Preston are linked with a centre back is no real surprise, Mathias Jorgensen would be a left field signing.

With the club seemingly focusing their attention on van den Berg and Lindsay, two familiar faces from last season, and the existing options they already have at centre back, it would be strange if Jorgensen also joins and would probably restrict the amount of further business the club would be able to do in other positions.

However, if an expected deal falls through and Jorgensen is still available, he could be a valuable addition at Deepdale with his Premier League and international experience, as long as his wage demands are reasonable.

But with van den Berg and Lindsay as younger options, I can see Frankie McAvoy devoting his energy to these two deals instead. This rumour may disappear in a couple of days as Preston close in on alternative deals.