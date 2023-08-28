Highlights West Ham full-back Ben Johnson is drawing interest from Birmingham City and Middlesbrough.

Southampton are also interested in the 23-year-old.

Despite interest from other clubs, West Ham are unwilling to let Johnson leave this summer.

West Ham United full-back Ben Johnson has appeared on the radar of Birmingham City and Middlesbrough, according to yesterday's report from 90min.

The Irons' defender could find his game time limited at the London Stadium this term, with the player yet to make a single competitive appearance during the 2023/24 campaign.

He has appeared on the bench in all three fixtures - but he has remained an unused substitute with Vladimir Coufal currently head of him in the pecking order for a right-back spot.

And David Moyes has Emerson and Aaron Cresswell as options on the left-hand side, so he may have to rely on Coufal becoming unavailable to win a respectable amount of game time in the English capital this season.

But Johnson won't want to rely on that to secure a decent amount of game time and although they have qualified for a spot in Europe again following their Conference League win, something that could give him an opportunity to shine, he may want to play every week.

Moyes probably won't be able to give him reassurances that he will become a regular starter for the Irons - and this is something that Blues and Boro may look to capitalise on with both taking an interest in the West Ham man.

Which other club is interested in Ben Johnson?

Southampton are another side that have been linked with the 23-year-old - and this link is understandable following the departure of Tino Livramento.

Kyle Walker-Peters is available as another option and is a very good defender to have at this level, but even he has been linked with a move away from St Mary's and it remains to be seen whether the Englishman remains on the south coast beyond this week's deadline.

Following some key sales this summer, Russell Martin's side may have the funds to secure his signature.

What is West Ham's transfer stance on Ben Johnson?

Football League World understands the Irons are unwilling to let him leave the London Stadium this summer.

Despite failing to make a single competitive appearance during the 2023/24 campaign, he has been part of their matchday squads and already has a valuable amount of first-team experience under his belt at 23.

The player, however, has entered the final year of his contract and because of this, the Irons may regret their decision not to cash in on him this summer if they don't manage to get him tied down to an extension before next summer.

Would Ben Johnson be a good signing for Birmingham City and Middlesbrough?

Ethan Laird could benefit from having competition on the right-hand side and with Birmingham generating plenty of revenue from sales this summer, they may have the funds to get a deal over the line for the player.

Manny Longelo and Lee Buchanan are good options for Blues on the left-hand side, but Laird hasn't got a huge amount of competition for a spot on the right with Maxime Colin and Jordan Graham departing earlier this summer.

Boro, meanwhile, need an option on the left-hand side and Johnson could be the ideal man to come in considering he can play on both sides.

The departure of Ryan Giles has left a big hole in their squad to fill - and the signing of Johnson could help to remedy that.

But if West Ham's stance is anything to go by, he won't be joining either side before the deadline.