Birmingham City and Bristol City set sights on Wolves player

Wolves are ready to send Dion Sanderson back out on loan this month, as per a tweet from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Nixon’s update has revealed that Birmingham is an option for the 22-year-old, following an excellent spell with the Blues during the first half of the Championship campaign.

Bristol City are said to be providing Lee Bowyer’s side with some divisional competition, with the Robins currently monitoring the situation.

Sanderson, who was recalled to ease the lack of squad depth at the Premier League club because of a spike in Covid cases, has not played for Wolves since returning, meaning that he would be allowed to embark on a loan spell with Nigel Pearson’s side.

Should Sanderson appear for Wolves before they sanction a loan spell, then he would only be allowed to return to Birmingham, with FIFA guidelines only allowing for a player to represent two clubs in a season.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see if Birmingham do move forward with this move, considering they have already brought Teden Mengi to St Andrew’s this month, whilst Football Insider has reported that the Blues are closing in on a deal for Fulham’s Alfie Mawson.

The Robins are in need of tightening their defence this month, as Pearson’s side have conceded the second-highest amount of Championship goals this season.

Sanderson offers athleticism, defensive intelligence and technical ability, with the young defender displaying that all in abundance with the Blues this season, and he would be an excellent addition at both clubs.