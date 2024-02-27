Highlights Key takeaways:

Birmingham City may target goalkeeper Aynsley Pears for a summer transfer, given his history with manager Tony Mowbray.

Pears' stats at Blackburn indicate an average performance, raising questions about Birmingham's ambition for goalkeeper signings.

Despite Pears' solid stats, Birmingham could pursue higher-profile goalkeepers to elevate their squad.

It is expected that Birmingham City will be rather busy in the summer transfer window.

The first name to be linked with a potential move to the club is current Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears, who is well known to Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray.

The Blues were expected to be busy in the January transfer window, but that never materialised, as the club had just parted ways with Wayne Rooney.

But the club’s new owners may be looking to make some significant changes in the summer as Mowbray looks to mould the team into his image.

Obviously, the club need to make sure they keep their Championship status before they concentrate on the summer, but if that goes according to plan, the Blues could be heavy investors during the summer.

It seems Pears could be someone the club looks to make a move for in the summer, as there are expected to be changes throughout the squad, especially in the goalkeeping department.

Birmingham City interested in Aynsley Pears

It has been reported by journalist Alan Nixon, that Birmingham City are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and Blackburn’s Aynsley Pears is a potential target.

The Blues are expected to be looking for a new goalkeeper, as current options John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge are out of contract in the summer.

Therefore, signing a new goalkeeper could become a top priority for the club, depending on what happens to both Ruddy and Etheridge.

Aynsley Pears' 2023/24 Blackburn stats (As it stands 26th February, as per SofaScore.com) Total Matches played 16 Matches started 16 Goals conceded 26 Goals conceded per game 1.6 Goals prevented -3.55 Saves made 52 Saves made per game 3.3 Penalties saved 1/2 Average rating 6.98

According to Nixon, Pears is a current option that Birmingham are looking at, as he’s someone that Mowbray is aware of, as he signed him for Blackburn in 2020 from Middlesbrough.

The report also states that the Lancashire side would be willing to sell the goalkeeper if a suitable offer arrived, despite the 25-year-old being the club’s current number-one choice in goal.

Birmingham should be more ambitious when it comes to signing a new goalkeeper

It can be understood why Mowbray will be keen on signing Pears, as he is someone he knows from previous employment.

However, when you look at Pears’ time at Blackburn under the now Birmingham manager, it wasn’t a great success, as Pears hardly played for the club up until last season.

The 25-year-old was brought to the club and mainly served as a backup option, especially under Mowbray. He appeared nine times for the club in the league, cup, and Premier League 2 in his first two seasons at the club, before then getting a regular chance last season under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Since midway through last season and now this campaign, Pears has gone on to become Blackburn’s number one goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old missed a chunk of this campaign but retained his starting spot once he returned to full fitness. So far in this campaign, Pears has started all but one game he has been available for, during which he has kept two clean sheets, as per SofaScore.com.

The goalkeeper has averaged 3.3 saves per game, which is a total of 67% of the 52 saves he’s made all season. But Pears is currently, on average, conceding 1.6 goals per game, as he’s conceded a total of 26 goals this season.

Pears’ goal-preventive stat is currently at -3.55, but the goalkeeper has done well when it comes to penalties, saving one of the two he has faced. Furthermore, the goalkeeper has been accurate with his passing, averaging an accuracy of 69% per game, which has helped him collect 0.1 key passes along the way, as per SofaScore.com.

The Blackburn goalkeeper has been doing rather well since being promoted to first choice last season, but with the ambition Birmingham are expected to show in the summer and the money they could have available, you would expect them to be targeting a much higher-profile goalkeeper.

There is no doubting that Pears has established himself as a very good goalkeeper for this level, but Birmingham could arguably do better with what they have on offer. While considering Mowbray didn’t play Pears during his time at Ewood Park, it may be silly to go back for a player you didn’t fancy at a previous club.