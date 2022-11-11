Birmingham City aiming to secure permanent transfer agreement for 22-year-old

Birmingham City will ramp up their efforts to recruit Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Dion Sanderson during the January transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet at St Andrew’s since his summer arrival on a season-long loan, establishing himself as a key player alongside Harlee Dean and Auston Trusty at the heart of the Midlands side’s defence.

However, it’s currently unclear whether Julen Lopetegui is prepared to make the talented defender a key part of his plans at Molineux next season after rejecting summer bids from Sunderland.

But Football Insider believes they are open to permanent offers during the upcoming window, something that could indicate how bleak his future at his parent club could be next term if he fails to secure a permanent switch.

The same outlet have confirmed that John Eustace’s side will attempt to push through a permanent agreement for the 22-year-old when the winter comes along, freeing up a loan spot for someone else to come in if the club are keen to look at that market again.

However, both Birmingham and Wolves will need to agree a fee for his services before the player can negotiate a deal to make his stay at St Andrew’s a longer-term one.

The Verdict:

This seems like a sensible agreement and one that will end up working out for all parties.

Wolves may not think he’s up to the level required to be competing in the top flight but they may be keen to see whether they survive or not before taking a final decision on his future because he could end up being a useful asset in the second tier.

He’s certainly a talented player and will only grow with more experience, so he could be a potential starter at Molineux if they are relegated and develop at his parent club.

However, the player won’t want to rely on their potential relegation to get more first-team football under his belt and he seems reasonably comfortable at St Andrew’s, so he could probably be open to making his move a longer-term one.

Thriving at Birmingham under a talented coach in Eustace, he won’t just be optimistic about his own future but also about the future of his current loan club, another reason why he may want to sign permanently.

And for the Blues, this is a deal worth doing if they can negotiate a sensible price, because they could always sell him on for more in the future.