German centre-back Phil Neumann was linked with a transfer to Birmingham City during the summer transfer window and Chris Davies' side have revisited a move for the defender in January to secure his services in 2025.

Birmingham made a fresh bid for the Hannover 96 man in the winter transfer window, according to Football Insider. The report claimed that Blues were preparing an improved offer for Neumann after having a £3.4 million bid rejected in the summer.

Now, Mike McGrath of The Telegraph has outlined that a pre-contract has been agreed to secure Neumann as a free agent for next season, with the versatile defender able to discuss a move overseas this January given that his contract is up in the summer with Hannover.

Reporter Florian Plettenberg, a journalist for Sky Sports in Germany, claims that they submitted an offer of €4 million, with potential add-ons, for the 27-year-old in the summer, who plays predominantly as a centre-back. A verbal agreement was apparently already in place but there were some hurdles to overcome, with a move never materialising in the end.

Despite missing out, Blues effectively rebuilt their defence in League One to suit their new manager and acquired two new centre-backs. Austrian ace Christoph Klarer was the first they decided on before Ben Davies arrived on loan from Rangers at the end of the window to provide depth.

Birmingham City land Phil Neumann

During the summer, it was reported that Hertha Berlin were interested in Neumann, according to Plettenberg. However, with the exciting project on offer in England with Birmingham, they may just be able to twist his arm, and they have landed him over their competitors.

Despite their strong defensive record this season, it is believed that "centre-back had been highlighted as a key area for improvement" in January by Birmingham. Blues could negotiate with Neumann and his representatives during the January transfer window if they wanted to pursue a free transfer for the summer, or he may have been available for a cut-price fee despite Hannover's lofty ambitions of their own.

Phil Neumann's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists FC Schalke 04 0 0 0 FC Schalke 04 II 15 1 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 1 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 II 5 0 0 Holstein Kiel 79 1 5 Hannover 96 81 3 2

The 2. Bundesliga club were said to be 'still not willing' to sell Neumann and they later attempted to secure the defender to fresh terms until the summer of 2027. That looks to have failed but he is still a key player in this campaign for Stefan Leitl's side, who currently sit seventh in the table and defensive solidity has been key to their success thus far, sitting just four points off top spot in the 2. Bundesliga. They have conceded the fewest goals in the division at the halfway stage.

For Birmingham, they are landing a player that has just recently started to enter his peak. He has played nearly the entirety of his career in the German second tier and could prove to be an invaluable member of Davies' squad with his consistency and perhaps surprising calmness with the ball at his feet.

Related Portsmouth FC should capitalise on Birmingham City, Dion Sanderson situation Pompey should look to sign out of favour Blues defender Dion Sanderson

What Phil Neumann will bring to Birmingham City

He is among the best central defenders in Germany's second tier, with his speed making him capable of operating as a high-line defender. Having been deployed as both a centre-back and a right-back, Neumann is also adept in either a back three or back four, be that as a central player or a more traditional right-back or outside centre-back.

That versatility should aid Blues, but Neumann's ball-playing abilities are what sets him apart. He is not only capable of breaking lines himself in possession, but Neumann is also willing to join the attack. Hannover's trust in him to slot into midfield areas to take the ball under pressure is a key feature of his and their game.

Securing his services is especially imperative amid uncertainty in Ben Davies' long-term future at the club as a loan player and question marks surrounding Dion Sanderson's mid-to-long-term future at St. Andrew's as well. On a free, it is a no-brainer for a side that could well be playing Championship football next season.