Birmingham City are set to add to their summer rebuild with the purchase of Heracles Almelo winger Emil Hansson, according to Sport Expressen journalist Anel Avdic.

The 26-year-old is set to move to St Andrew’s from the Eredivisie outfit, with a fee of just over SEK 20 million (£1.5m) being agreed between the two sides.

The Swede featured in 24 Dutch top flight matches for Heracles last season, scoring five goals and laying on a further six for his teammates, as his club finished 14th after earning promotion in the previous campaign.

The winger began professional life at Dutch giants Feyenoord, before featuring for RKC Wallwijk, Hannover 96 and Fortuna Sittard, before making the move to his current side in January of 2022.

Hansson has gathered a reputation in the Netherlands for his pace and skill on the wing, something that will no doubt excite Blues fans with the news of the latest incoming.

Having spent the early part of his career trying to find a home, the winger finally got the chance to prove himself upon his move to Heracles, with a division in the Dutch second tier proving to be the making of the wide man.

With 34 goal contributions from 36 league matches, Hansson enhanced his status as a top attacking outlet for his side, with 16 goals and 18 league assists seeing side win the league on goal difference ahead of PEC Zwolle.

That form continued as the Swede made the move back up to the top flight, as he pitted his wits against the likes of former club Feyenoord, as well as giants Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

After finding the net in his side’s first home game upon their return to the Eredivise in a 2-1 victory over NEC Nijmegen, Hansson continued to excel while he was back on the biggest, with four goals in his first seven appearances.

With his second goal coming in a 2-2 draw against FC Volendam, the 26-year-old then stole the show with a match-winning brace against old foes PEC Zwolle in October, as he earned his side all three points in a 2-1 victory.

Emil Hansson Heracles Almelo league stats Season Division Appearances Starts Goals Assists 2021-2022 1. Eredivisie 13 6 0 4 2022-2023 2. Eerste Divisie 36 36 16 18 2023-2024 1. Eredivisie 24 24 5 6 Source: FBRef

Those sort of performances will whet the appetite for Blues fans for the season ahead, as Chris Davies continues to get an exciting squad prepared after their relegation from the Championship.

Birmingham City continue impressive transfer business ahead of League One campaign

The Blues have made their intent clear for all to see over the past few weeks, as they look to spend as little time as they possibly can in the third tier.

After the arrival of Davies, the Midlands outfit have lured the impressive goalkeeping duo of Ryan Allsop and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to the club, with the shot-stoppers joining from Hull City and Burnley respectively.

City have also added 23/24 League One top scorer Alfie May [pictured] to their ranks in recent days, with the 23-goal marksman joining from Charlton Athletic after a deal to Huddersfield Town was hijacked.

The St Andrew’s outfit will also be looking to add to their defensive players this summer, with a deal for Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen said to be off.