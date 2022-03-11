Birmingham City admission made by Hull boss ahead of Championship clash

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has said Birmingham City have some ‘special’ players in their squad ahead of the two side’s meeting on Saturday.

18th placed Birmingham travel to face 20th placed Hull in the Sky Bet Championship tomorrow afternoon and speaking to via the Hull City club website, Arveladze was full of praise for Lee Bowyer’s side.

“They have some very interesting and special players in their squad – good individuals who can decide a game themselves, individuals who have just come back from injury and make them stronger,” he said via the Hull City club website.

“They could play two different tactics – diamond sometimes, five at the back – they could do this during the game and make it difficult.”

“They are a strong, physical, solid team and if you let them play, they will show what they can do.”

“We have to look at what we can show them and our own stengths.”

Arveladze’s side come into the tie having won just one of their last five matches, a 3-0 win over bottom of the table Peterborough United.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Birmingham City players retired or not?

1 of 22 Mikael Forsell? Retired Still playing

Meanwhile, their opponents Birmingham should be full of confidence after their 2-1 away win at Bristol City.

The Blues have also been boosted by the return of Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong in recent weeks.

The Verdict

It’s certainly interesting to hear Shota Arveladze labelling some Birmingham City players special given they sit 18th in the Championship.

However, he may well be right.

I can’t help but feel his comments were aimed towards one player in particular – Tahith Chong – who returned to the Blues starting line up last weekend after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Chong is certainly special and should feature again on Saturday. Hull will no doubt have their hands full trying to contain the 22-year-old.

With that being said, Averladze must do his best to contain the Dutchman and give his side the best chance to turn around their poor run of form at the MKM Stadium.

After last weekend’s defeat to West Brom, it’s now four matches without a win for the Tigers in front of their own fans.