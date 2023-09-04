Birmingham City have got off to a flying start under John Eustace in the Championship this season, collecting 11 points from their opening five league fixtures.

A wave of optimism has surged over the blue half of the second city after the club's long-awaited takeover and a subsequent showing of ambition in the transfer market has followed. Blues have enjoyed a summer of spending under their new ownership group, bringing in no fewer than 12 players.

Their excitement has certainly been vindicated, sitting inside the top six in the second tier, and hoping to turn their fortunes around after several subpar seasons at the wrong end of the table.

There have also been some key departures from St. Andrew's this summer, including the likes of Tahith Chong, Troy Deeney, George Friend and Maxime Colin, with the strategy at Birmingham this summer heavily weighted towards recruiting younger players.

Tyler Roberts has arrived from Leeds United and is joined by Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele, Dion Sanderson, Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan on a permanent basis.

They have also added Jay Stansfield, Emanuel Aiwu, Oliver Burke, and Cody Drameh on loan.

Under new ownership, Blues have certainly shown ambition and the first shoots of a potential start of an exciting new dawn have begun to spring under Eustace

With the window now closed, it is likely that Birmingham are done with their business until January. However, they can still sign free agents in the meantime.

Here, we take a look at six players they could still target between now and January who remain available on a free transfer.

1 Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe would be a sensible addition for Eustace's side, adding pace to what is a fairly unathletic and slow pool of central defensive options with more recovery speed and mobility. He can impose himself on games physically but also technically due to how comfortable he is in possession, too.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of the most recent campaign with Stoke City, where he managed just five appearances after joining in January, but at his best he can be a commanding, pacy, and mobile central defender.

2 Andre Gray

Back as a free agent following his departure from Greek Super League side Aris, Gray is reportedly on the radar of a host of Championship sides, as per Football Insider.

Birmingham added Stansfield towards the back end of the window, but could add further depth up front and signing Gray as a squad player wouldn't go amiss.

The 32-year-old scored 8 times in 32 games in Greece, but also, crucially, has 56 goals in 146 Championship appearances.

3 Jose Campana

The 30-year-old midfielder is no stranger to English football, having played for Crystal Palace during the 2013/14 season. He was most recently with Levante, where he had played since 2016.

Campana has quality on the ball and could take Birmingham's midfield up a level, if he can remain fit, which he struggled to do last season. He would be a low-risk and high-reward option for Birmingham.

4 Josh Onomah

Joshua Onomah could sign for Sheffield Wednesday after his release by Preston North End.

An option Birmingham could pursue in midfield is that of Josh Onomah, who is a midfielder capable of playing in a more attack-minded midfield role or as a box-to-box player.

Having recently become a free agent after his short-term deal at Preston North End expired, he is also no stranger to the division, and also played a regular part in Fulham's eventual play-off final success in the 2019/20 season.

But more than anything, his technical ability, tight control, and press resistance could make him a real asset in the final third for a club like Blues.

5 Tariqe Fosu

Birmingham are fairly well stocked on the flanks, but bringing in another winger of good Championship experience may be ideal and Fosu has been an underrated player at this level for some time now.

The player has previously shown that he can be a real threat in the final third in the EFL, and at the age of only 27 too, he has entered the peak years of his career, so there are plenty of reasons why Blues would benefit from securing his services.

6 Andros Townsend

Another wide option is a former Birmingham player, with Townsend spending a loan spell in 2012 at St. Andrew's, joining from Spurs.

Since then, he has moved onto the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Everton and more than proved his worth as a top-flight player, but is now 32, and may be tempted with a move to drop down a level to the Championship as he enters the latter stages of his career.