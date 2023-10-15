Highlights Scott Hogan's effectiveness as a striker has declined since his time at Brentford, making it possible for Birmingham City to seek an upgrade in January.

Colby Bishop from League One and Faris Moumbagna from Norway could be potential upgrade options for Birmingham with their goal-scoring abilities.

Kevin Denkey from the Belgian Pro League and Karol Swiderski from the MLS may also be worth considering as potential strikers who could bring both goals and experience to Birmingham City. Additionally, Birmingham could try to secure Serbian rising star Milos Lukovic due to their newfound financial resources.

An experienced Championship striker over the years, Scott Hogan's effectiveness as a striker doesn't look to be anywhere near the levels that it was when he was at Brentford a number of years ago.

After shrugging off injury troubles at the Bees, Hogan scored 14 Championship goals 25 matches in the 2016-17 season, which led to a mid-season move to Aston Villa.

His move to Villa Park did not work out though, and in 2020, he was loaned out to bitter rivals Birmingham City.

That situation proved to be more fruitful for the Republic of Ireland international, who ended up signing permanently for the blues, and in the last two season he has hit double figures with 10 goals in each.

However, having found the back of the net just once in the first 11 matches of 2023-24, there is a chance that new Birmingham head coach Wayne Rooney could want to replace Hogan in January should he be given the funds, especially as his contract expires in June.

Let's take a look at FIVE players that could be a realistic upgrade on 31-year-old Hogan when January does come around.

1 Colby Bishop

If Birmingham want to stay shopping in England and look towards League One, then Bishop is perhaps the striker with the most upside still at that level.

He was a late bloomer in the professional game with Accrington Stanley, but he has taken his scoring record to another level since his switch to Portsmouth last summer, capitalising from the better service.

A scorer of 24 goals in all competitions for Pompey last season, Bishop already has eight league goals in 12 appearances, and he could be now ready for the step up to the Championship - he looks to be a complete striker as well with good quality with both his feet and head.

2 Faris Moumbagna

Moumbagna is plying his trade in Norway for Bodø/Glimt, having only joined them in January from fellow Norwegian side Kristiansund.

The 23-year-old Cameroonian though has been prolific, finding the back of the net 13 times in the Eliteserien with seven assists to boot, as well as scoring a further three goals in Europa Conference League qualifiers.

It could mean trading European football away, but Moumbagna could have a clear pathway to the Premier League with the Blues.

3 Kevin Denkey

Judging by his start to the 2023-24 Belgian Pro League season, Denkey could be expensive - but perhaps worth it.

The Togo international scored 13 times in all competitions for Cercle Brugge last season, as well as also bagging nine assists, but he has been even more prolific in the current campaign with eight goals from 10 appearances.

The 22-year-old is quick, strong and athletic, and whilst he is a player that could cost a lot of money, who better than to continue to learn from and develop than Rooney?

4 Karol Swiderski

Rooney's time in the MLS will mean he knows all about strikers in the United States, although some will be above Birmingham's budget.

One player who may fancy a move back to Europe is Swiderski, who has been plying his trade for Charlotte FC since January 2022 when he signed from Greek outfit PAOK Salonika.

The 26-year-old has scored 25 goals in 67 appearances for Charlotte, with 12 assists added to that, so the Polish forward is more than just a goalscorer and is experienced at international level too, with over 20 caps to his name.

5 Milos Lukovic

A rising star in Serbia, Birmingham could jump to the front of the queue for 17-year-old Lukovic thanks to the Rooney effect.

Captain of Serbian SuperLiga side FK IMT, Lukovic has scored five times in 10 appearances so far in the 2023-24 season, which comes after his 15-goal haul in the second tier of Serbian football last season.

Lukovic is already physically and technically coping with men's football very well at such a young age, and Serbia is a great producer of young talents - there are likely going to be plenty of big clubs looking but there is no reason as to why Birmingham cannot jump in there with their new-found financial muscle.