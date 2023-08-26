Highlights Birmingham City's strong summer recruitment is a result of key player sales, including those of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong, as well as the windfall from Jude Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid.

The club's increased revenue has made them less reliant on loan signings, allowing them to make excellent permanent additions to the squad.

Despite a good start to the season with wins against Leeds United and Bristol City, many supporters want more signings before the transfer window closes to improve on last season's performance.

Birmingham City have recruited well this summer and they have been able to do this because of three key sales.

Not only did they cash in on Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong - but they also received a windfall from Jude Bellingham's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

They have been less reliant on the loan market because of the revenue they have generated, with Blues using some of this money to bring in some excellent permanent additions.

Many supporters will want more players to come in before the transfer window closes as they look to improve on their finish from last season - and they have started the campaign reasonably well with wins against Leeds United and Bristol City.

Leeds may not have been at full strength with plenty of players absent from their clash at St Andrew's, but John Eustace's side can be proud of what they have done so far.

And they still have time to add to their squad before the window shuts. With this in mind, we take a look at five Premier League fringe players they should make a move for.

Djed Spence (Loan)

It's fair to say this one would be a real coup.

Djed Spence excelled at Championship level while on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2021/22 but finds himself out of favour at Tottenham and Football League World understands that a loan back to the second tier is a possibility.

A young coach like Eustace could be just what Spence needs to help kick-start his career and there is no denying that the Blues could do with more depth at right-back.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Many will see this as an ambitious move because of the fact he started against Luton Town on the opening day.

However, he was an unused substitute against Wolves and the Dutchman won't be happy about the fact he didn't start at Molineux.

He needs to be guaranteed a decent number of starts under Roberto De Zerbi and if he isn't going to get that opportunity to shine, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him push for a move elsewhere despite the Seagulls' success during his time on the south coast.

His deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2025, so Blues may need to fork out a decent fee. An extra centre-back coming in could give them the option to play a back three though.

Gavin Kilkenny

The AFC Bournemouth midfielder has actually been linked with a move to St Andrew's and you feel he would be a good option to have.

He may not have kicked on last season and progressed his game - but he's a previous promotion winner with the Cherries and at 23 - he could be sold on for a decent amount in the future.

Even if he only comes in on loan, he could be a worthwhile squad option to have and his arrival could allow some of their gifted young players to go out on temporary spells and play regularly.

They could go head-to-head with League One side Reading for his signature.

Isaac Hayden

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hayden made available for a small fee considering he has seemingly been frozen out of the first team at St James' Park.

As Newcastle United continue to transform themselves into potential title contenders, there could be bargains to be had as they make players available for a move away, with Hayden being one of those.

If Kilkenny doesn't come in, Hayden could be a good alternative but they would face competition from the likes of Middlesbrough, Millwall and QPR for his signature.

Mason Burstow (Loan)

Burstow is the type of player you'd probably look to bring in on loan if he becomes available late on in the window, even if you already have enough depth in his position.

At this stage, it would be difficult to see him being made available because he's been appearing for the Blues on the bench.

But if Mauricio Pochettino strengthens his forward area, he could potentially be allowed to go out on loan and Birmingham should be looking to bring him in, with the ex-Charlton Athletic man recording 10 goals and four assists in Premier League 2 last term.

If he can shine at a senior level this term, he could develop into a very handy player.