Highlights Birmingham City had a successful summer transfer window, signing both permanent players and loanees.

The club should continue to strengthen in the January transfer window to boost their chances of promotion.

Potential signings to consider include Matt Macey, Tyler Bindon, Kobbie Mainoo, Lee Bonis, and Kieffer Moore.

Birmingham City have made a fine start to this season and with the club well clear of the relegation zone, they can perhaps afford to look ahead to January rather than take things one game at a time.

And the international break gives them the perfect opportunity to plan ahead, although they may not have to do too much during the winter window considering the excellent window they had back in the summer.

They may have brought in some loanees - but they also recruited plenty of permanent signings and that has allowed Blues to build for the long term.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Tom Wagner and the board can't afford to rest on their laurels though - January will be an opportunity for them to strengthen further and potentially boost their chances of finishing in the promotion mix at the end of this term.

Ahead of the winter, we take a look at five players that should be on their radar.

1 Matt Macey

Luton Town agreed to terminate Macey's contract last month and with this in mind, Birmingham could sign him up now.

He may not be required at St Andrew's now, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Neil Etheridge leave the club in January to secure more first-team football

If Etheridge does depart, Blues may need another stopper to compete for a starting spot with John Ruddy and Zach Jeacock, and Macey could be a good option to have in the Midlands.

2 Tyler Bindon

Bindon is currently plying his trade with Reading - and has done extremely well as a centre-back during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Signing a two-year contract in the summer, he hasn't actually got too long on his current deal and considering the Royals' financial situation, they could be tempted to cash in on him.

A long-term replacement will be needed for Kevin Long and with Bindon only a teenager at this point, he could be sold on for a very healthy profit in the future.

He's certainly a player that Blues need to keep on their radar.

3 Kobbie Mainoo

Birmingham have already built a relationship with Manchester United, with Ethan Laird moving to St Andrew's during the summer and Hannibal Mejbri enjoying a successful time in the Midlands last term.

The midfield area is one they may need to take a closer look at if Jordan James leaves, with Krystian Bielik potentially required in defence at some point and Juninho Bacuna playing on the wing at times.

4 Lee Bonis

Scoring nine goals in 16 competitive appearances this term, Bonis is continuing to be an asset for Larne and it may only be a matter of time before he earns a move to England.

With Lukas Jutkiewicz not getting any younger, Blues need to think about strengthening their forward department and with Bonis being linked before, this move would make sense.

5 Kieffer Moore

AFC Bournemouth forward Moore may be keen to return to the Championship so he can play regularly - and he could get a decent number of minutes at St Andrew's.

He would probably have to force his way past Jay Stansfield in the pecking order - but you would back him to do that considering Blues' boss will probably want to pick a permanent player over someone who's only on loan.

The club generated plenty of money in the summer - and some of that could be spent on bringing Welshman Moore in permanently.