Birmingham City 44-year-old emerges as contender for vacant Swindon Town role

Birmingham City first team coach Paul Harsley is in contention to replace Ben Garner as manager at Swindon Town, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Mark Kennedy has already left the Blues to take on a new challenge at Lincoln City this summer, and Harsley could do something similar with Lee Bowyer’s men bracing themselves for a difficult season.

The Robins finished sixth in League Two last season and were a spot kick away from Wembley Stadium in their play-off semi final against Port Vale.

Swindon have a come a long way since Clem Morfuni took control of the club last summer, and promotion will certainly be the aim heading into 2022/23.

Alex Crook broke the news regarding Harsley on Twitter this morning.

He wrote: “Birmingham City coach Paul Harsley is a contender for the manager’s job at #STFC.

“One of several young coaches they are looking at.”

Birmingham City coach Paul Harsley is a contender for the manager's job at #STFC. One of several young coaches they are looking at. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) June 10, 2022

We are witnessing a huge shift towards people with greater coaching backgrounds in terms of EFL manager recruitment at the moment.

This is more feasible due to the rookies requiring lower wages compared to other more tried and tested options, which is seen in a positive light due to the financial impact of the pandemic, but, the likes of Steve Cooper, Carlos Corberan and Rob Edwards have shown that younger managers can bring just as much success.

The Verdict

Quiz: Are these 20 Swindon Town transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 The club signed Mathieu Baudry from Milton Keynes Dons True False

There is an element of risk in appointing an inexperienced manager, but this generation of players seem to be responding better to managers who have worked their way up on a more modern pathway.

Even if Harsley took time to settle and get his ideas across at the County Ground, due to the quality of individuals in the squad, it is very unlikely that the Robins would fall too far away from the promotion race in the fourth tier.

Swindon also played a very attractive style of play for the level in 2021/22, and that will be something that the hierarchy and supporters will want to see continue as they move into a new era.