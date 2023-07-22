Highlights Birmingham City's ability to spend transfer fees this summer is likely due to getting players off the wage bill and generating additional revenue through player sales.

The club have made several signings already, but there is still a need for more depth and quality in the squad.

Birmingham City haven't been afraid to spend transfer fees this summer and there are a few reasons why this could be the case.

Firstly, they have managed to get quite a few players off the wage bill which may have helped their financial situation.

As well as this, Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong have been sold and Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid allowed Blues to generate more revenue, giving them the license to spend a decent amount during this window.

Who have Birmingham City already signed this summer?

They have paid fees for Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele and Dion Sanderson, spending a reported £2m to lure the latter away from Molineux.

They have also used the free agent market to sign Koji Miyoshi - but there's still plenty for John Eustace to do in the transfer market to ensure his side can build on their reasonably promising 2022/23 campaign.

Not only is quality required, but depth too and this is why more bodies are needed through the door.

The loan market could be particularly useful to them but they will also want to build for the long term with more permanent signings through the door and with this in mind, we take a look at some free agents that Birmingham could still sign.

Which free agents should Birmingham City be signing?

Joe Lumley

The former Middlesbrough player was on loan at Reading last year and did a reasonably good job at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

That's why it's a surprise he hasn't found a new club yet. He may not have been spectacular for the Royals - but he didn't make many mistakes and would be a solid backup option to have at St Andrew's if Neil Etheridge leaves.

Having plenty of experience in the second tier, Lumley could actively compete with Ruddy for a starting spot and that level of competition could help the latter to continue playing well in the Midlands.

At 28 too, he could end up being a useful long-term addition for Eustace's side and this is why a move for the ex-Boro man should be considered.

Axel Tuanzebe

Blues have used their connections with Manchester United well in the past and they could do it once again by signing Tuanzebe.

They won't have to deal with United to recruit the central defender because he's now a free agent - but the presence of former teammate Ethan Laird could potentially tempt him to link up with Blues.

This would be an ambitious signing but considering he was willing to drop down to the Championship last season, Birmingham shouldn't give up hope of recruiting the defender if they want to.

The fact he's still a free agent should give Blues a chance of bringing him in if they make an attractive contract offer - and this is something they may be able to do after the sales of Bellingham and Chong.

Tuanzebe's injury record is a slight concern - but he has plenty of ability and would be an asset in a defence that requires more options at this stage.

Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe's decision not to renew his contract at Blackburn Rovers last summer backfired and he endured a pretty poor season at Wigan Athletic last term.

However, the right-back showed more than enough at Ewood Park to suggest that he could be a good competitor for Laird's starting spot on the right-hand side.

The ex-Blackburn player may be content with a spot on the bench at this point considering he hasn't managed to impress in the past year - but he will be hungry for a starting spot eventually and that could help to push up standards in the right-back department.

With Maxime Colin and Jordan Graham both leaving earlier this summer, more depth is required in this area and recruiting Nyambe on a one-year deal may be a good decision.

Lucas Joao

The 29-year-old hasn't got the best injury record but he's a proven goalscorer at this level. He may not have thrived last season, but that was mainly due to Paul Ince's tactics.

In a system where he can get the ball to his feet, he could be a real asset and you feel he could be a consistent scorer if given the chance to start regularly.

They may already have some attacking options at their disposal, but it remains to be seen whether Lukas Jutkiewicz remains at the club beyond next year.

It also wouldn't be a surprise to see Sam Cosgrove depart the club and summer signings Dembele and Roberts could play elsewhere.