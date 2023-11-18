Highlights Wayne Rooney's appointment as manager of Birmingham City has received criticism due to the team's poor results under his leadership.

Birmingham City have had some big changes at St Andrew's in recent months.

First came their takeover, with that change of ownership being seen as a real positive considering the previous negativity surrounding BSHL.

And following a promising start to the season, there was a real buzz around the club, which was a real positive for a club that hasn't had a lot to shout about in recent years.

But another change hasn't been as popular, with owner Tom Wagner's decision to replace John Eustace with ex-Derby County boss Wayne Rooney failing to go down well with a sizeable proportion of the fanbase.

Results under Wayne Rooney Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 L Hull City (H) 2-0 L Southampton (A) 3-1 L Ipswich Town (H) 2-2 D Sunderland (A) 2-1 L

Considering how poor results have been since Rooney's arrival, it remains to be seen whether Rooney lasts long, but either he or a potential successor will have big decisions to make on players who are out of contract next summer.

We take a look at these players and give our verdict on whether they should be retained or not.

John Ruddy - Keep

Former Norwich City man Ruddy has been a decent stopper for Blues since his arrival, managing to keep Neil Etheridge on the bench which is a decent achievement.

Despite his age, Blues should be looking to retain him if he can continue performing well.

He has the experience needed to guide this club to good things - and is probably a very useful figure to have in the changing room.

Neil Etheridge - Release

Ideally, Blues wouldn't release a player of his calibre but he's probably on a high wage and isn't providing value for money due to the fact he isn't playing regularly.

Alan Nixon believes he's on around £23,000-per-week and for the sake of all parties, it would be good for the shot-stopper to move on.

If the club can tie him down to a new deal for a very modest wage though, they should consider that.

Zach Jeacock - Release

Some will say that Jeacock should be retained as a senior backup option.

But his presence could stop others from breaking through - and it could definitely be argued that he hasn't made enough progress to retain his squad spot at St Andrew's.

Kevin Long - Keep

Long has been a key player for much of this term and that isn't a surprise considering the CV he has.

With Dion Sanderson still developing, having an experienced centre-back who can mentor him and other young defenders could be good, and he has shown that he can still be an asset at a first-team level.

And they have missed the former Burnley man in recent games.

Marc Roberts - Release

It's hard to see Roberts being a key part of Blues' future and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it seems as though that would be the best time for an amicable divorce.

He could get more game time elsewhere.

Marcel Oakley - Release

Oakley hasn't really kicked on and he isn't exactly a youngster anymore at 21.

Making just two league appearances this season, he probably hasn't done enough to earn himself a new deal at this point.

Ivan Sunjic - Keep

Before the season started, many people would have said Sunjic should leave on the expiration of his contract.

But he has done well alongside Krystian Bielik at times this term and Eustace seemed to get the best out of him.

You can only hope that he continues to thrive under Rooney and if he does, he should be offered a new deal. But he can't be offered a huge salary.

Gary Gardner - Release

Gardner has spent a long time at Blues now and it seems as though his time at St Andrew's could be coming to an end.

The likes of Jordan James and Alfie Chang should be given opportunities ahead of him.

Alfie Chang - Keep

Chang may be injured at the moment, but he's a talented midfielder and he should definitely be retained beyond the end of this term.

There's an option to extend his contract - and Blues should take that up if they fail to get him tied down to a new deal before then.

Keshi Anderson - Release

Anderson has been injured for a decent chunk of this season and that's a shame - because he will have been hoping to stay fit and prove why he should earn a new deal.

If he manages to impress before his contract expires, Blues should think about offering him an extension but at the moment, he hasn't done enough.

Scott Hogan - Release

Hogan has been a good servant to the club and could be a good squad option considering the goals he has scored in recent years.

But loanee Jay Stansfield has been an upgrade on him and that could persuade the club to release him and pursue other forwards.

Lukas Jutkiewicz - Release

Jutkiewicz has also been an excellent servant.

But he is coming into the latter stages of his career now and it would be difficult to see the club using him much beyond the end of this term.